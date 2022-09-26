Area High School Roundup: Mitchell County programs rule weekend volleyball tourneys

It wasn't just Osage's volleyball team that had multiple victories on Saturday.

The other two Mitchell County schools – Riceville and St. Ansgar – each went 5-1 at its respective weekend tournaments on Saturday.

The Wildcats dominated their way at the Decorah Invite, sweeping South Winneshiek, MFL MarMac, Postville and Kingsland plus triumphing over Central Elkader in three sets. Their lone loss was in three sets to Clayton Ridge.

Of the four sweeps that totaled eight sets, Riceville won by at least three points in seven of them. It has gone 8-2 since winning its final three matches at the Waukon Invite last weekend.

Three attackers finished with at least 25 kills, paced by 30 from Camdyn Orth. Morgan Fair distributed 88 assists over the six matches and had 23 digs in the back row while Madison Mauer paced the defense with 39 digs.

St. Ansgar posted five sweeps, all in comfortable fashion, over North Iowa, West Hancock, Southeast Valley, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Belmond-Klemme.

The Saints only loss was to Bishop Garrigan. They won the first set, but couldn't maintain their momentum and dropped the last two.

Aspen Falk hit the century mark in six matches with an even 100 assists. Her top attacker was Madison Hillman with 44, but underclassmen Amelia Porisch, Ava Falk and Lindsay Kruse each had double digit kills. Kinsey Anderson led the back row with 41 digs.

Volleyball

Lake Mills gets two wins in loaded tourney: The Class 2A No. 15 Bulldogs went 2-2 on Saturday at the Nevada Cubs Tournament, sweeping Carroll and Glenwood then falling to 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian and 4A No. 14 Norwalk in straight sets.

Against the Lions, the toughest team Lake Mills has played this season, it was in a competitive first set that was decided by DMC winning the set 21-19. The Lions then finished off the sweep with a 21-13 victory in set two.

The Bulldogs needed extra points to stave off Glenwood and triumph 21-14, 26-24 and they coasted past Carroll 21-13, 21-16. Norwalk edged them 21-15, 21-13. No stats for Lake Mills was published online.

Forest City claims three wins in Central Iowa: The Indians may have cemented themselves at bare minimum a home regional quarterfinal game after beating fellow 3A programs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Algona in straight sets at the Boone Invitational on Saturday.

The match against the Bulldogs was tighter, needing a late push to nab a 23-21, 21-19 victory. Versus the Cowgirls, Forest City cruised by 21-14, 21-18. It also nabbed a three-set victory over Grand View Christian.

The Indians two losses was another three-set match versus Grand View Christian and a straight set setback against Boone.

Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga each recorded over 30 assists, 25 kills and 25 digs for the Indians over the course of the five matches. Bethany Warren chipped in 12 kills and Emma Anderson paced the back row with 54 digs.

Mason City clipped in four losses: The Riverhawks went 1-4 at the Spencer Invite on Saturday, falling in straight sets to LeMars, Humboldt, West Lyon and Central Lyon.

Of those four defeats in eight sets, five of them had a final score within five points.

"We were competitive in every match and were a couple of plays away from getting to third sets and winning more matches," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We needed more consistency with our digging and passing to be more successful."

The lone win of the day came against the hosts Tigers as the Riverhawks rebounded from a back and forth first set loss to triumph 20-22, 21-16, 16-14.

Megan Tobin led Mason City's efforts at the front of the net for the tournament with 27 kills while Alexis Hoeft chipped in 17 and Ellie Kotta finished with 16. Ella Turk dished out 69 assists and Kylie Trappe had 27 digs.

Tobin was nearly perfect from the service line and Chloe Callanan had 11 assisted blocks.

GHV edges West Hancock at Algona: After losing the opening set, the Cardinals rebounded with a dominant second set win and clipped the Eagles in the third to triumph 17-21, 21-16, 15-10 at the Bishop Garrigan Invite on Saturday.

It was one of two wins for GHV on the day as it also swept Southeast Valley 21-14, 21-19. The Cardinals were swept by the host Golden Bears, St. Ansgar and North Iowa. None of their stats or final score from their match versus Belmond-Klemme were published online.

West Hancock lost in straight sets to the other five teams in the tournament field. It did not publish stats from the setbacks against GHV and Belmond-Klemme.

In the other four matches, Kamryn Eckels dished out six assists and Shelby Goepel recorded four kills and six digs.