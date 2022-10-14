Area High School Roundup: Mason City's Cornick wins IAC North title

Ever since Mason City's home invite, a new type of runner in Jess Cornick has emerged. It was at the Riverhawks home meet where he broke 18 minutes for just the second time this season.

Then he did it consistently for the next two meets. Now, he officially hit under 17 minutes.

And it happened in the month where times are expected to drop.

Cornick claimed the win amongst the rest of the runners in the North Division in the first ever Iowa Alliance Conference meet in Marshalltown on Thursday night in a blitzed time of 16 minutes, 32.2 seconds.

That time was good for third overall amongst all competitors. The Riverhawks finished third overall on the boys side with 99 points behind champion Des Moines Roosevelt and runner-up Ames. Ra'Shaun Wynter was an all-conference medalist with a ninth place finish in 17:04.9 and Kale DiMarco placed 13th in the North Division.

Mason City's girls team also finished third overall amongst all IAC teams with 62 points. Ames clipped DSM Roosevelt 33-34 for the team title. The Riverhawks Audra Mulholland re-broke her school record for the third time this season with a time of 19:14 to finish fifth overall and third in the North Division race.

Also in the North Division race, Janae Hansen made her return and placed seventh while freshman Elise Dykstra was eighth and Savannah Davis crossed the line in 10th. Claudia Sewell and Olivia Schissel finished 11th and 12th, respectively.

Volleyball

Clear Lake 3, Iowa Falls-Alden 0: The Lions secured a tie for third place in the final North Central Conference standings as they coasted past the Cadets 25-12, 27-25, 25-5 on Thursday night.

The second set was the closest as IF-A had set point, but Clear Lake (17-14, 4-3 NCC) staved it off and had their own set point then it scored the final point to give it all the momentum. The third set was the Lions taking command of the sweep.

No stats for Clear Lake were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, St. Edmond 0: The Bulldogs had one of their better nights at the front of the net, averaging 15 kills per set in their 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 North Central Conference victory over the Gaels on Thursday.

HD-CAL (5-23, 2-5 NCC) served 93 percent from the line and hit .177 from the net. Aubryee Showalter slammed down a season-high 25 kills and recorded a team-high 19 digs. Katie Sosa chipped in nine kills and Aubree Gronewold dished out 38 assists.

Abigail Drier, Zoe Erdman, Trinity Swart and Gronewold all notched double digit dig numbers.

Charles City starts NEIC tourney perfect: On the opening day of the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament, the Class 4A No. 14 Comets went 2-0 as they swept Crestwood and Decorah in two sets on Thursday in New Hampton.

Day two will be on Saturday and the Comets will play Waverly-Shell Rock, but that is the only match listed. Charles City edged past Decorah 21-17, 21-19 for its second straight win over its rival. The scores against Crestwood were 21-17, 21-13.

Emma Miller paced the Comets attack with 11 kills over the two victories and Keely Collins notched seven. Anya Ruzicka and Morgan Maloy combined for 26 assists while Mya Rimrod and Ava Ellis each posted double digit digs.

Belmond-Klemme 3, Rockford 1: The Broncos won the final three sets to spoil the Warriors senior night and triumph 23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 in a Top of Iowa cross divisional contest on Thursday.

Rockford had a shot to lead 2-0 in the second set, but Belmond-Klemme claimed the set and carried that momentum into a 10-point win in the third. The Broncos won a nip-and-tuck fourth set to complete the comeback.

Danika deBuhr led the Warriors with 13 kills and Hannah Hillman chipped in 10. McKinnley Hoffman recorded 31 assists and libero Jaylah Schriever was one of four players with double figure digs, pacing the back row with 18.

Dike-New Hartford 3, Lake Mills 0: The Class 2A top-ranked Wolverines flexed their muscles and only allowed the Bulldogs to get to 10 points once in a 25-7, 25-10, 25-9 sweep on Thursday.

It was the final regular season match of the season for Lake Mills (26-4) as it has one more tournament before its 2A regional quarterfinal versus Belmond-Klemme at home.

The Bulldogs had 17 kills to 23 hitting errors. Dottie Byars had the most with seven and Karli Helgeson recorded 15 assists. Taylor Vanek recorded seven digs and Finley Rogstad led them with eight digs.

West Hancock splits two matches: The Eagles hosted Top of Iowa East foes North Butler and Northwood-Kensett on Thursday and came away with one win and one loss.

They overcame a first set defeat to rally and triumph over North Butler 22-25, 25-15, 15-11. It marks West Hancock's third win of the season and two of them have been versus the Bearcats.

Northwood-Kensett won 25-19, 28-26 in a thrilling second set to pull of the sweep. None of its stats were published online and no stats for the Eagles in either match were published online.