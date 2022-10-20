Area High School Roundup: Mason City's Cornick, Mulholland qualify for 4A state meet

Audra Mulholland broke her own school record for the fourth time. Jess Cornick kept the momentum from the conference meet.

For since 2018, Mason City will send multiple runners to the Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge.

Mulholland placed sixth in the girls race in a new personal best of 19 minutes, 7.9 seconds to give the Riverhawks back-to-back years of having their No. 1 girls runner make the trip to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

It has been a banner year for Mulholland with several top-10 finishes and continuously breaking the school record she initially broke earlier this season. She'll embark on her first time at the state meet next Saturday.

Cornick has continued his late season surge with his second straight meet breaking 17 minutes. He finished 13th on the individual leaderboard, beating out the 16th runner by just over five seconds.

Mason City did not qualify as a team for state for either the boys or girls. Elise Dykstra and Savannah Davis finished nearly next to each other in the top-30, both running under 21 minutes for the girls.

Ra'Shaun Wynter placed 30th with a 17:09.1 while the rest of the Riverhawks varsity lineup were inside the top-50.

Volleyball

Lake Mills 3, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Bulldogs faced little resistance from Top of Iowa West foe in the Broncos as they cruised to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-11 Class 2A Region 5 sweep on Wednesday.

It sends Lake Mills (30-7) to face ninth-ranked Grundy Center in a regional semifinal next Monday at 7 p.m. in Grundy. It is a matchup of two 30-win programs.

Serving continued to be a weapon for the Bulldogs as they went 71-of-73 from the line with 15 aces. Libero Taylor Vanek was 26-for-26 with seven aces and also notched a team-high 10 digs. Ella Stene led the offense with 13 kills and Karli Helgeson dished out 30 assists.

Riceville 3, West Fork 0: The Wildcats avoided a late comeback from the Warhawks to advance to the Class 1A Region 5 semifinals with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-19 sweep on their home floor on Wednesday night.

The opponent for Riceville (26-16) heightens immensely as it travels to face fourth-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck next Monday for a 7 p.m. first serve.

Hitting efficiently allowed the Wildcats to complete a sweep as they hit .239 from the net with 33 total kills. Madison Mauer led the charge with 10 kills while Tillotti Fair and Riley McKenna each chipped in seven. Morgan Fair distributed 26 assists and Mauer paced the back row with 21 digs.

No stats for West Fork (6-16) were published online. It staved off three match points in the third set, but couldn't keep the late momentum going. The Warhawks say adios to six seniors, including two-time all-conference player Emma Martinek.

Tripoli 3, St. Ansgar 0: After back-to-back trips to the regional final, the Saints were upset on their home floor in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A Region 5 bracket as the Panthers prevailed 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 on Wednesday.

It marked the end of the volleyball careers for St. Ansgar's (16-12) top two hitters in Madison Hillman and Addison Tabbert. The pair of first team all-conference players combined for 18 kills (nine each) in their final match.

The Saints hit just .134 at the net, finishing with 33 kills to 20 errors. Aspen Falk dished out 26 assists and Kinsey Anderson had 15 digs in the back row. Those two will be the core the Saints build around next fall.

Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Central Springs 1: A late push by the Panthers nearly sent their Class 2A Region 5 quarterfinal to a fifth set, but the Falcons triumphed 25-12, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24 on Wednesday night at home.

A double hit call on Central Springs (18-14) was what sealed the match for A-P. After losing the first two sets, the Panthers grabbed momentum with a thunderous third set win and came close to making the quarterfinal go the full five.

Zari McDonough recorded 37 assists in her final match of the season and Central Springs senior Abby Pate closed her volleyball career with a team-high 12 kills. Kaci Crum chipped in 10 and had five blocks. Quinn Smith and Carly Ryan combined for 27 digs.

Only Pate and Ryan were seniors on the roster. Everyone else is expected to return for 2023.

Union 3, Forest City 0: The Class 3A eighth-ranked Knights doubled up the Indians on assists per set and hitting efficiency as they triumphed 25-13, 27-25, 25-12 in a 3A Region 4 semifinal on Wednesday.

Of the 43 kills Union finished with, it had just three errors. Aubrey Gates and Gracie Klima combined for 35 kills. On the other side, Forest City had 28 kills to 11 errors. Jalyn Hovenga and Bethany Warren led it with nine and eight, respectively.

Hovenga and Jaden Jerome each registered double digit assists and Emma Anderson had 14 digs. Those three plus Warren, Brooklyn Craft, Colette Loges and a couple freshman that played represent the core for Forest City in 2023.