Area High School Roundup: Mason City volleyball wins silver bracket of IAC tourney

Mason City's volleyball team picked its final weekend tournament, one of the most important ones on its schedule, to play some of its best volleyball.

In the silver bracket of the first ever Iowa Alliance Conference tournament, the Riverhawks went a perfect 4-0 in the silver bracket to claim the overall victory as will wins were sweeps.

Des Moines North and Des Moines Hoover failed to reach double digit points versus Mason City. Des Moines East got to 13 points in the opening set of the match with the Riverhawks.

Marshalltown scored the first seven points of its match versus Mason City before the latter responded with a 21-18, 21-10 victory.

"We are excited to win the first Alliance Conference Silver Division tournament championship along with the first MC tournament championship since anyone can remember," Riverhawks head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Megan Tobin led Mason City's front row with 20 kills while Alexis Hoeft chipped in 16. Setter Ella Turk distributed 44 assists and was also 30-of-31 from the service line with eight aces.

Volleyball

Riceville records 4-1 mark at conference tournament: The Wildcats swept their way to four victories in Saturday's silver bracket of the Iowa Star Conference tournament to place runner-up in the bracket.

They lost to Janesville in the first place match in straight sets. Riceville recorded wins over Valley Lutheran, Collins-Maxwell, a forfeit victory over Meskwaki Settlement and a tight-knit win over Clarksville.

Only its second set win over Clarksville was decided by five or less points. The Wildcats played better versus Janesville in the second set, but couldn't extend the match to a third.

Riceville was clicking on all cylinders from the service line as Madison Mauer, Tillotti Fair and Samantha Wilberding all had double digit aces, combining for 40 over the four matches. Morgan Fair dished out 35 assists and Tillotti Fair recorded 17 kills.

Comets finish third amongst NEIC foes: Of the final three matches Charles City played in the second day of the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament, two of them went a full three sets and both happened to be the ones it lost.

Against Waverly-Shell Rock, the Comets dropped a 21-13, 12-21, 15-7 heartbreaker and versus New Hampton, they won the first set then dropped the next two as the Chickasaws triumphed 15-21, 21-11, 15-6.

The only match Charles City won was a 21-13, 21-15 sweep over Waukon to finish 3-2 over the tournament and third overall behind New Hampton (5-0) and Waverly-Shell Rock (4-1).

Keely Collins finished with 14 kills over the three matches and Jadyn Van Horn posted 12. Anya Ruzicka paced the Comets defense with 15 digs while Emma Miller chipped in 14. Ruzicka and Morgan Maloy dished out 18 assists each.

Forest City gets revenge on Lake Mills, goes 4-1 in Algona: Eleven days after getting swept to determine the Top of Iowa West champion, the Indians got back at the Bulldogs in a 21-14, 21-19 sweep as part of Saturday's Algona tournament.

It was one of four wins for Forest City as it also swept Spencer, Algona and St. Edmond. It fell to Class 1A No. 5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck in straight sets in its preparation for its 3A regional quarterfinal.

Jaden Jerome recorded 51 assists, 26 digs and 21 kills over the five matches while Jalyn Hovenga registered 28 assists, 28 kills and 19 digs. Emma Anderson and Colette Loges each had at least 20 digs while Bethany Warren slammed down 16 kills.

Lake Mills also lost to the fifth-ranked Rebels in straight sets. It posted sweeps over Spencer and St. Edmond then needed three sets to triumph over Algona.

Five Bulldogs attackers had a double digit kills total, led by 26 from Ellie Hanna, 21 from Dottie Byars and 20 from Ella Stene. Karli Helgeson notched a total of 69 assists over the five matches. Libero Taylor Vanek fueled the back row with 43 digs.

Football

West Hancock finishes No. 1 in final AP poll: The Eagles were the top-ranked team in Class A in all but one week this season, but they finish on top in the final Associated Press poll released on Monday afternoon.

It was the final poll for programs in Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player as the first round of the playoffs commences on Friday in those classifications. The final AP poll for the three highest classifications will be next week.

West Hancock was not the only team to hold firm in its spot from last week. In 2A, Osage remained ranked seventh following a second straight district title last week. Also in Class A, Newman Catholic received a handful of votes.

All three of those teams will play at home to open the postseason.