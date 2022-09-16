Area High School Roundup: Mason City girls XC seventh in stacked field

For the first time since 2015, when girls in Iowa started running 5,000-meters, Mason City's program was ranked inside the Class 4A top-20.

Its first meet since being ranked? One of the most daunting on its slate.

Still, the Riverhawks held their own.

They finished in seventh place at the loaded Rich Engel Classic in Cedar Falls with a team score of 187. Top-ranked Dubuque Hempstead won the team title, clipping sixth-ranked Dubuque Senior 59-65.

Audra Mulholland continued her stellar start to the season with a ninth place finish in 20 minutes, 14.4 seconds. Mason City's depth of Janae Hansen (20:59.1), Olivia Schissel (21:41) and Savannah Davis (21:45.8) all placed inside the top-50.

The Riverhawks finished 12th in the team race on the boys side with 302 points. Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls, behind three in the top-10, cruised to the team title with 54 points.

Brandt Haakenstad, Mason City's top runner since the start of the year, maintained consistency with a time of 17:19.4, slotting him in 17th place. Jess Cornick ran a 18:07.1 to finish in 46th.

Cross Country

Comets win boys team race in Elkader: Ignited by three in the top-seven, Charles City won its first boys meet of the season with 31 points, coasting past Clayton Ridge, South Winneshiek and others at the Elkader Golf and Country Club.

Nick Williams and Xander Graeser finished third and fourth, respectively, and the gap was about three seconds. Junior Issac Thompson broke 18:30 to finish seventh and freshman Lukas Vance was 11th in 19:16.

None of the Comets scoring five are seniors.

Charles City's girls team was third in the team race with 74 points, just nipped by Central Elkader for a runner-up finish. South Winneshiek won the title with 21 points as its low-five were all in the top-10.

Senior Harper McInroy placed fifth in 22:30.1 and Lauren Staudt finished inside the top-15 in 24:03.3. Claire Eckenrod, Natalie White and Emma Prichard all crossed the finish line in the top-35.

Volleyball

Des Moines Roosevelt 3, Mason City 0: The Roughriders used efficient passing to keep the Riverhawks off balance in an Iowa Alliance Conference sweep, triumphing 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 on Thursday night in Des Moines.

Mason City (6-5, 2-1 IAC) has lost three of four since starting off 5-2.

"We had some excellent stretches, but needed more consistent digging and passing throughout the night," Riverhawks said coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Ellie Kota and Megan Tobin paced the Riverhawks front net presence with six kills apiece. Ella Turk dished out 17 assists and was 12-for-12 from the service line with an ace while Kylie Trappe had seven digs in the back row.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Iowa Falls-Alden 2: Five years and 31 matches later, the Bulldogs finally nabbed a North Central Conference victory as they triumphed over the Cadets 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8 on Thursday night.

The last time HD-CAL (3-10, 1-2 NCC) won a conference match was in the 2017 season against St. Edmond. It comfortably won the fifth and final set after cruising to wins in the second and third set.

Iowa Falls-Alden coasted to the opening set victory and snared the fourth set to send the match to a fifth. It couldn't overcome the Bulldogs on their drought-ending win.

Aubryee Showalter notched 17 kills and 12 digs, one of three players with double digit digs. The sophomore also fired three service aces and three solo blocks. Aubree Gronewold distributed 21 assists and freshman Karli Hansen recorded eight aces.

Crestwood 3, Clear Lake 2: In one of the most back and forth matches for the Lions this year, they couldn't come away with a homecoming week victory as the Cadets triumphed 23-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20, 15-12 on Thursday night.

After Clear Lake (7-5) won a thrilling first and third set, Crestwood responded with a dominant second set and had just enough push to win the fourth and set to send the match to a decisive fifth set.

The Cadets pulled it out and claimed a thrilling road win. No stats for the Lions were published online.

Newman Catholic 3, West Hancock 1: The Knights put their foot on the gas pedal and never took it off in the final two sets to post a 25-10, 20-25, 25-15, 25-15 victory over the Eagles in a cross-divisional Top of Iowa Conference match.

West Hancock (1-12) tied the match at a set apiece after it won a nail-biting second set. Newman (7-8) pieced together two straight sets where it put the finishing touches on a victory.

No stats for the Knights and Eagles were published online.

Janesville 3, Riceville 0: In an Iowa Star North battle of Wildcats, it was Janesville that posted a clean sweep over Riceville on Thursday night.

No set scores were published online. No stats for Riceville (7-7, 1-2 ISN) were published online.