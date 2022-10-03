Area High School Roundup: Mason City boys golf sees season come to an end

The first postseason tournament of the athletic season was on Monday as the Class 4A boys golf programs surrounded the state for district meets.

Mason City's season came to an end at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta as it finished 13th in the team race with an 18-hole team score of 348, the second straight tourney it shot under 350.

The Riverhawks have zero seniors in their lineup. They will return the Iowa Alliance North individual medalist in Michael Solberg-Maas and another all-conference golfer in Drew DeGabriele next fall.

Solberg-Maas placed 31st with a 10-over round of 81 while DeGabriele shot two strokes high for an 83 and 49th place finish. Brenden Berkley carded an 89 and Noah Honn fired a 95 for Mason City.

Cedar Falls, the defending 4A champion, won the team title on a tiebreaker over Dubuque Wahlert as both programs recorded a 305. Western Dubuque, the hosts of the tourney, was third with a 314.

All three will head to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids, slated for Friday and Saturday.

Volleyball

Lions go winless in loaded Columbus tourney: Clear Lake surpassed its win total from last season, but were humbled at the Columbus Catholic tournament in Waterloo, finishing with an 0-3 record.

It fell to Class 4A third-ranked Marion, a Class 5A program in Waterloo West in straight sets and dropped a three-set nail biter versus Independence. The Lions squared the match against the Mustangs at one set with a 26-24 victory in the second set.

Independence puts its foot on the gas and defeated Clear Lake. No stats for the Lions were published online.

Comets conclude home tournament with 3-1 showing: Charles City edged past Central Springs, South Tama and Tripoli in straight sets at its second home tourney of the season at Charles City Middle School.

It marked the third weekend of the season the Comets won at least three matches. Their lone setback was getting swept by 3A No. 5 Union by the same set scores of 21-16, 21-16.

Anya Ruzicka dished out 29 assists and Mya Rimrod recorded 31 digs and 13 kills. Ava Ellis led the front row with 19 kills and Jadyn Van Horn chipped in 12 kills.

Central Springs was also in the tournament and it went 1-3 with its only win over South Tama 21-14, 21-15. The Panthers dropped contests to Tripoli and Union in three sets along with the aforementioned getting swept by Charles City.

Versus Union, Central Springs took the first set 21-19, but couldn't snag an upset despite the third set going into extra points. It won the second set versus Tripoli, yet didn't snare another set win.

Carly Ryan led the back row with 48 digs in four matches, including 25 in the match against Tripoli. Zari McDonough distributed 73 assists and Kaci Crum fired in 30 kills with Abby Pate chipping in 18 and Aubrey Hoeft had 17.

Paige Prazak recorded six service aces for the Panthers.

Cross Country

Three Riceville runners place top-30: The Wildcats took part in the Cresco Invitational and left with a handful of personal records and season-bests on Saturday.

Freshman Claire Zweibohmer was 15th in the girls race, posting a time of 22 minutes, 43.75 seconds. Ashley Koenigs crossed the finish line in 31st. On Riceville's boys side, Aidan Ebart was 23rd in 20:29.26 and Cody Hart placed 30th in 21:08.52.

Johnston, Doughan go 1-2 at Wartburg: Osage's Katelyn Johnston blitzed the field and led for much of the race in Saturday's Steve Johnson/Dan Huston Invite held at Wartburg College, triumphing in 18 minutes, 38.87 seconds.

The second-ranked runner in Class 2A paced the girls race in the orange division from the 1,000-meter mark on. Clear Lake's Addison Doughan was runner-up in 19:10.18, edging Iowa Falls-Alden's Nakia Ollivierre, who had beaten Doughan in the first couple meets of the season.

The Lions finished fifth in the team race on the girls side with 148 points. Emily McLaughlin and Anna Feuerbach each placed in the top-35. The Green Devils was 11th with 282 points, with Scarlett Byrnes crossing the line in 31st place.

On the boys side, Clear Lake tallied 241 points to place eighth in the team race. It was led by Jack Crane, running 17:27.24 to place 21st. The rest of its scoring five were separated by 27 seconds.

Lake Mills' Justin Rygh was seventh, breaking 17 minutes for the second time in the span of a couple weeks and crossing the line in 16:58.51.

Swimming

Riverhawks finish third in Cedar Falls: Ignited by three wins from automatic state qualifier Aspen Cole, Mason City piled up 310 points to place third at the Marcussen Invitational held at Holmes Junior High School on Saturday.

The hosts of the day, Cedar Falls, accumulated 510 points to win and out-of-state Waukesha was second with 426.

Cole, also a member of the Riverhawks' fourth place 200 freestyle relay, won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 16.41 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.02, a new season-best. She alongside Grace Hehr, Taylor Halverson and Jenna Braun claimed the 200 medley relay.

Rosa Monarch totaled 391.69 points place fifth in the diving competition. Halverson notched a pair of top-five finishes in individual events, third in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 100 breaststroke.

Hehr nabbed fourth in the 100 backstroke and Braun touched the line in fifth in the 50 freestyle.