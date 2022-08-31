Area High School Roundup: Lake Mills volleyball stays unbeaten

Lake Mills remained unbeaten with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-11 win over Belmond-Klemme Tuesday in prep volleyball action.

Senior Ellie Hanna hammered home 18 kills, and fellow senior Ella Stene had nine for the Bulldogs.

Karli Helgeson dished out 34 assists.

Osage sweeps Central Springs: The Green Devils improved to 2-0 with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 win over the Panthers.

Osage hosts St. Ansgar Thursday.

For Central Springs, Azaria McDonough had 17 assists, while Abby Pate led the Panthers with four kills.

Rockford tackles West Fork in four: Freshman Hannah Hillman knocked home 14 kills as the Warriors improved to 6-1 with a 25-18, 25-8, 15-25, 25-19 victory over the Warhawks.

McKinnley Hoffman had 27 assists, and Jaylah Schriever 13 digs, additionally, for Rockford.

Senior Keelee Sheriff had eight kills and four solo blocks to lead West Fork. Ellie Weaver had 12 digs.

West Hancock falls in five: The Eagles dropped a five-set thriller to Eagle Grove, 25-19, 25-23, 12-25, 24-26, 15-13, Tuesday in Britt.

Shelby Goepel led West Hancock with six kills, and Maddie Bruggeman had three ace serves.

Saints come up short in 3-2 loss: Decorah won the last two games to trip Saint Ansgar Tuesday in a non-conference volleyball match, 25-18, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-9.

Senior Addison Tabbert had 12 kills and fellow senior Madison Hillman 10 to lead the Saints. Aspen Falk delivered 29 assists, and had 10 digs. Kinsey Anderson led Saint Ansgar with 28 digs.

As a team the Saints had 16 ace serves, led by Hillman’s six.

Boys’ golf

Riverhawks at Fort Dodge Invite: Freshman Michael Solberg-Mass led Mason City Tuesday at the Fort Dodge Country Club with a 78 which placed him just outside of the Top Ten. Junior Drew DeGabriele carded an 85.