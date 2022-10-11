Area High School Roundup: GHV boys XC making late season statement

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's boys cross country team has been peaking at the right time this fall.

After the first handful of meets struggling to bring its chase pack up to the forefront with its aces in Zach Flatebo and Connor Hammitt, the Cardinals have been scoring lower and lower.

In a tune-up before the Top of Iowa Conference meet, GHV is becoming a real threat for a conference title.

Flatebo broke 17 minutes, Hammitt placed fifth and the Cardinals pair of seniors in Scylar Schulze and Bronson Buitenwerf placed in the top-15 to spur them to a victory at Monday's Forest City Invite with 44 points.

The Class 2A No. 15 Indians were the runner-up with 71 points, followed by Lake Mills (100), Osage (111) and Newman Catholic (127). Their girls team clipped North Iowa 54-58 to win the team title. The Knights then edged the Cardinals 72-73 for third.

Flatebo placed third in 16 minutes, 59.47 seconds in what was a three-person front pack near the end with Lake Mills' Justin Rygh and North Iowa's Gavin Grunhovd. Rygh won the meet in 16:44.91.

It was the running of Schulze (17:50.61) and Buitenwerf (18:00.82) that allowed the Cardinals to push forward as those two finished ahead of Forest City's second runner. Caleb Good placed 19th in 18:11.91 for GHV.

Osage's Keagan Hennessey crossed the line in sixth place in one of the fastest times of his senior season, 17:32.96. He outlasted Newman Catholic's Joey Ringo by seven seconds. Lake Mills' Knute Rogne (17:44.84) and Forest City's Parker Sharp (17:50.23) placed ninth and 10th, respectively.

Forest City's girls team had three in the top-nine, paced by the return of senior Lili Nelson placing third in 20:54.90. Emilie Weaver was sixth and Sarah Lunning finished ninth both in under 22:10.

St. Ansgar's Lila Powers was seventh and Newman's Kenna Hemann is starting to heat up in the second half yet again, finishing in eighth place.

Volleyball

Osage takes two in triangular: The Class 3A No. 8 Green Devils closed the regular season with a pair of victories and pushed their winning streak to nine as they swept Janesville and 4A No. 14 Charles City on Monday.

The Comets hosted the triangular, their second one of the season. Osage (26-6) cruised by Janesville 25-10, 25-14 and after winning a tightly contested opener versus Charles City, the Green Devils had more cushion in the second to win 25-23, 25-16.

No stats for Osage were published online.

Charles City (23-10) outlasted Janesville in three sets, but the set scores were published online. Mya Rimrod did a little bit of everything for the Comets against the Wildcats, recording team-highs in kills (11), digs (15) and service aces (3).

Morgan Maloy and Anya Ruzicka dished out a combined 28 assists in the victory while Keely Collins chipped in 10 kills. Versus Osage, Emma Miller had four kills for Charles City and Hailey Kowalski notched eight digs.

Crestwood 3, St. Ansgar 1: The Cadets won the final two sets to break a 1-1 tie and snare a 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20 non-conference victory over the Saints on Monday night.

The key difference was serving as Crestwood had 11 aces and clipped at 93.4 from the line. St. Ansgar (15-11) finished with a percentage of 78.6 and just six aces to 18 errors. It won the second set after dropping the opener, but failed to keep that momentum going.

Addison Tabbert recorded a match-high 18 kills and Madison Hillman chipped in 12. Aspen Falk dished out 38 assists while Kinsey Anderson and Kaelee Hicken posted 16 and 14 digs, respectively.