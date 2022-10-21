Area High School Roundup: Forest City, GHV boys claim team berths at 2A state

The strength of Forest City's boys cross country team has been its pack running and a tight spread one-through-five.

On the flip side, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura has been using a clear cut top-two that are near the front and then get its next three runners as close as possible.

Both strategies have prevailed this season. And they did so again at the biggest meet of the season to date.

The Class 2A 16th-ranked Indians and soon-to-be top-20 ranked Cardinals will represent the North Iowa area as teams next Friday at the 2A state meet held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

"What a day for the Top of Iowa Conference," Indians head coach DJ Wolfram said. "This conference is only going to get better and we're going to start to get more and more recognition. It is only fitting we get to race Garner one more time."

With the top-three teams in each qualification site making it to state, Forest City and GHV slotted in at third place. The Indians scored 117 points at the Unity Christian site and didn't place a single runner in the top-15.

The spread between Ethan Johnson (18 minutes, 13.7 seconds) and Josiah Welch (18:37.7) was exactly 24 seconds and 10 places. Johnson was the highest finisher at 17th, followed by freshmen Silas Gann and Ethan Bertram finishing top-25.

"We're not as successful in that meet without what Carson Strukel did in that race," Wolfram said. "He was an all-district runner for all but 400 meters. He pulled that team through his race. For 90 percent of that race, he was running the race of his life and willing this team to qualify."

The spread was the lowest amongst the entire field at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City.

Wolfram has been a supporter of pack running since his own running days. To him, it is the best way to gain team chemistry and trust amongst a starting lineup.

It helps that five of the seven runners are seniors.

"I had to get these guys to buy-in (that) we don't have a top dog, we have a top pack," Wolfram said. "We don't have a role. All seven of our top guys have an opportunity to lead the team in any meet. That's why we were successful."

Connor Hammitt and Zach Flatebo have routinely been hovering in the top-5 to top-10 for GHV. Those two have been the catalysts of the Cardinals late season push.

So too have been their Nos. 3 and 4 runners.

Seniors Bronson Buitenwerf and Scylar Schulze placed inside the top-25 and were separated by nine seconds. Freshman Jonah Pringnitz was 24th in 18:20.9, one second behind Schulze.

"(They) really stepped it up and started believing that they could run at a high level," Cardinals head coach Ryan Hinders said. "Kind of challenge them to make that next step and take a chance."

Hammitt qualified last fall as an individual on the strength of a surprising top-15 individual finish. With his state meet experience, coupled with Flatebo's breakout year, GHV was always a sneaky team to watch out for.

Yet Hinders knew by October, the Cardinals were one to be reckon with. They scored a nice total of 69 points, just six behind top-10 teams Oelwein (63) and Denver (66) in the Oelwein qualifier held at Hickory Grove Golf Course.

"We've been doing our homework," Hinders said. "Honestly, stacking up PR's versus PR's, we matched up well so we knew we had a good opportunity. We just had to execute."

On the girls side, a piece of school history was made.

Osage's Katelyn Johnston became the first girls runner from the school to qualify for the 2A state meet in all four years of her high school career. She won her second straight district title in 19:10.3.

She won comfortably by 50 seconds over a pair of top-10 runners in Crestwood's Kinze Shea and New Hampton's Campbelle Kolbet.

Green Devils freshman Scarlett Byrnes started her trek to be the second Osage runner to be a four-time state qualifier as she finished fifth in 20:28-flat.

Forest City senior Lili Nelson became a three-time state qualifier as she placed seventh in 20:39.3.

Swimming

Mason City places second at IAC North meet: In the first ever Iowa Alliance Conference swim meet amongst the North Division, the Riverhawks totaled 304.5 points to be the runner-up behind Ames.

Their highest finishers were two relays as Grace Hehr, Aspen Cole and Jenna Braun were on both of the second place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Taylor Halverson was the fourth leg on the medley and Mari Manternach was on the freestyle quartet.

Cole placed third in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 breaststroke to be a four-time all-conference honoree. Hehr and Halverson also placed third in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle, respectively.