Area High School Roundup: Comets, Lions combine for seven winners in scrambles

Charles City and Clear Lake's girls wrestling programs went to separate scramble tournaments on Monday night and each came away with some victories.

In Elkader, the Comets had three girls win their weight classes and at Collins-Maxwell, the Lions pieced together four weight victories. For both, it marks new season-highs in scramble wins.

Defending state champion Lilly Luft remained unbeaten in the season as she won her 135-pound weight class for Charles City with two first period pins and a 10-3 victory over Independence's Dakota Whitman.

Ava Thompson won the 235 exhibition weight class with two pins and Kylie Blunt won the 130 'B' division with a 27-second fall in her only match of the day.

Nyssa Salina (170 'B') and Leah Stewart (190) each placed second for the Comets.

Clear Lake's Pieper Lester, Rhi Youmans, Emery Hippen and Macey Brant each went 2-0 on the night with a combined seven pins and five of them in the first period. Lester racked up a 17-2 technical fall win in one of her matches.

Shaelyn Ulrich, Aali Martinez, Zoe Koontz and Olivia Fausnaugh each recorded second place performances for the Lions.

Boys basketball

Riceville 61, Postville 40: The Wildcats snared a season-opening victory over the Pirates on Monday night, the first win in five previous meetings between the schools.

Riceville (1-0) is aiming for its first double digit win season since the 2010-11 campaign. It had nine wins last season, the most since an eight-win season seven years ago.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online. No score by quarters were published online.

Clarksville 63, Rockford 49: Twenty-three points in the second quarter allowed the Indians to lead by 14 at the intermission and cruise past the Warriors in Monday night's season-opener.

It marked the first win for Clarksville over Rockford in 14 years. The Warriors (0-1) couldn't lessen the deficit in the third period and scored 18 points in the fourth, but it was a case of too little, too late.

No stats for Rockford were published online.

Girls basketball

Independence 64, Charles City 36: An early 12-point cushion after the first eight minutes allowed the Mustangs to coast to a victory over the Comets on Monday night.

Charles City (0-2) cut the margin to 11 at the half, but struggled in the third quarter with just eight points as it shot 23.7 percent from the field. It committed 40 turnovers and had 21 fouls.

Senior Delaney Ruzicka notched a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double while Ava Ellis chipped in 12 points and seven boards for the Comets.

West Fork 46, Forest City 30: The Class 1A 12th-ranked Warhawks moves to 2-0 on the season as they triumphed over the Indians at home on Monday night.

It was a vastly different outcome from last year's tussle where West Fork let a lead slip away in the second half. None of its stats were published online. Meanwhile, Forest City (0-2) has yet to reach the 40-point mark in eight quarters of action.

No stats for the Indians were published online. No score by quarters were published online either.

Clarksville 65, Rockford 20: The Indians led by 25 points at the half and cruised to a season-opening victory over the Warriors on Monday night.

Up nine after the opening quarter, Clarksville outscored Rockford 17-1 in the second period. The Warriors (0-1) had their highest scoring output in the fourth quarter with nine points.

Loren Fierova paced Rockford with nine points while Camden Kuhlmeier snared a team-high eight rebounds. It made eight field goals and had 49 turnovers, but only committed seven fouls and lost the rebounding battle by two.

Bowling

Mason City splits with Des Moines East: Behind its entire lineup rolling a two-game series of over 210, the Riverhawks girls squad edged out the Scarlets 1,994-1,912.

Kylie Novak had the best single game at 177 and two-game total of 325 for Mason City. Abri Collins rolled a 290, Maggie Arickx registered a 278 and Kylie Trappe posted a 254.

On the boys side, Des Moines East triumphed over Mason City 2,686-2,605. Jagger Heller recorded a 222 as the Riverhawks single game high and had the highest two-game series at 394.