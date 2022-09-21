Area High School Roundup: Comets come up short against Go-Hawks

Charles City pushed ninth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock to four games before falling in a Northeast Iowa Conference match Tuesday in Waverly.

The Go-Hawks (13-8) topped the Comets (13-7), 25-16, 25-19, 17-25, 25-15.

Mya Nimrod recorded 13 kills and two ace serves for Charles City, while Ava Ellis had 10 digs. Morgan Maloy led the Comets with 13 assists. Keely Anderegg also had two aces.

Other area matches:

Dunkerton 3, Riceville 0: The Class 1A No. 14 Raiders got back to their winning ways as they cruised past the Wildcats 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 in an Iowa Star North battle on Tuesday.

Riceville (10-12, 1-3 ISN) had its two-match winning streak snapped. It attempted to extend the match into a fourth set with a push in the third, but Dunkerton had just enough of a boost to secure the sweep.

Madison Mauer led the Wildcats with eight kills and also nine digs while Camdyn Orth and Samantha Wilberding each chipped in five kills. Morgan Fair distributed 15 assists.

Central Springs 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Panthers coasted in the first two sets and staved off a late Vikings rally in the third to snare a 25-8, 25-11, 25-19 Top of Iowa East sweep on Tuesday.

A three-match skid for Central Springs (11-8, 4-2 TIC-East) was snapped. Zari McDonough eclipsed 400 assists on the season with 38 and its attack was balanced on the night. Quinn Smith led with 11 kills, Kaci Crum recorded 10, Abby Pate chipped in nine and Aubrey Hoeft finished with seven.

The Panthers were in control from the first set onward. Carly Ryan had 11 digs and fired a team-best three service aces.

St. Ansgar 3, Rockford 0: The Saints controlled the net with a 46-12 advantage in kills over and that led them to a 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 Top of Iowa East sweep over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Hitting efficiency numbers favored St. Ansgar (7-9, 4-1 TIC-East) has it hit .263 compared to .048 for Rockford. The Saints took control of the first set, hung on in the second and iced the sweep in the third.

Madison Hillman posted a team-high 14 kills for St. Ansgar and Ameila Porisch contributed nine. Aspen Falk dished out 34 assists, Kinsey Anderson posted 19 digs and Mallory Juhl led with three service aces on 11-of-12 from the line.

Rockford (11-8, 3-3) is in the midst of a three-match skid. Hannah Hillman and Camden Kuhlemeier combined for nine kills and McKinnley Hoffman finished with nine assists.

Lake Mills 3, North Union 0: The Class 2A No. 14 Bulldogs won their tune up before a loaded weekend tournament in Nevada as they swept the Warriors 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 in a Top of Iowa West road battle.

In the first two sets, Lake Mills (19-2, 6-0 TIC-West) needed to rally and grab control to take a 2-0 lead in the match. It led wire-to-wire in the third set to close out the sweep.

Ella Stene and Dottie Byars led the front row with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Karli Helgeson chipped in 39 assists and Ellie Hanna finished with five total blocks. Helgeson also led the Bulldogs with three aces on 14-of-14 from the line.

Forest City 3, Belmond-Klemme 1: The Indians dug out of an early hole to win the final three sets and remain unbeaten in the Top of Iowa West with a 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 triumph over the Broncos on Tuesday.

A switch was flipped for Forest City (11-5, 6-0 TIC-West) as it has won seven straight matches. It dominated the second and third sets before cranking it up a notch to finish off the victory.

Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga went right back to work as the two setters in the Indians 6-2 with 52 combined assists and 29 total kills. Bethany Warren chipped in 10 kills and seniors Karly Lambert and Julia Anderson totaled 13.

Cross Country

Ocel, Helgeson garner top-five finishes: There was only a varsity girls race at the West Fork Invite on Monday due to weather, which allowed two runners to step into the spotlight on the girls side.

Northwood-Kensett's Megan Ocel placed third individually in 22 minutes, 28.64 seconds and Lake Mills' Josie Helgeson was fifth in 22:37.77. West Fork's Madelynn Welbes crossed the line in 10th place with a time of 23:27.40.

Neither the Vikings, Bulldogs or Warhawks were factored into the team race.

Green Devils sweep team races in Nashua: Despite only Osage and Nashua-Plainfield having enough runners to vie for the team title, the Green Devils cruised past the Huskies 22-37 in the girls and 17-42 in the boys on Tuesday at the N-P Invite.

Katelyn Johnston won by 58 seconds over the Huskies' Kadence Huck. Green Devils freshmen Scarlett Byrnes (third), Kendall Power (fifth) and Mylie Howe (eighth) fueled them to the victory. Gable Hemann finished 10th.

Riceville freshman Claire Zweibohmer was fourth in over 25 minutes.

On the boys side, Osage went 1-2-3 has Keagan Hennessey won in 19:39.60 while Darren Adams and Chase Potter ran sub-20:40. Hampton Arciniega was fifth and Ashton Sonberg placed sixth to round out the scoring.

Riceville's Aidan Ebert placed seventh in over 22 minutes.

Boys Golf

Riverhawks getting consistent before postseason: For the second straight invitational, Mason City carded a team score of 352 on Monday at the Valley Classic held at Willow Creek Golf Course.

The host Tigers clipped Johnston for the team title via a tiebreaker as both finished with a 295. Waukee Northwest (289), Waukee (297) and Norwalk (312) rounded out the top-five.

Michael- Solberg-Maas led the Riverhawks yet again with a 78, placing him inside the top-30. Drew DeGabriele fired an 82 to be in a three-way tie for 33rd while Noah Honn (95) and Breyden Baker (97) finished 49th and 50th, respectively.

Girls Swimming

Mason City vs. Fort Dodge: xxx