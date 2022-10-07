Area High School Roundup: Clear Lake volleyball pushing towards top-three NCC finish

So much for improving by just one win per season. Clear Lake's volleyball team has blitzed that goal.

And now sit one win away from a potential three-way tie for third in the North Central Conference.

The Lions fended off a late push by St. Edmond in the third set to claim an NCC sweep 25-15, 25-12, 25-23 on Thursday in Fort Dodge. The victory sets up what could be a wacky final day in the conference.

Webster City and Algona, the two teams ahead of Clear Lake (15-10, 4-3 NCC) in the standings, face the top-two teams in the league Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Humboldt, respectively, next week.

The Lions will travel to battle Iowa Falls-Alden. A win by them and a loss by both the Lynx and Bulldogs will forge a three-way tie for third. Clear Lake can finish either solo fifth, tied for fourth or tied for third.

The opening set and second set allowed the Lions to post double digit point victories and take a commanding 2-0 lead. St. Edmond kept the third set competitive, but fell short and couldn't extend the match to a fourth set.

No stats for Clear Lake were published online.

Volleyball

Mason City drops three matches in quadrangular: The Riverhawks were tested in the Cedar Falls quadrangular and they were on the opposite ends of three losses, all of them sweeps.

Class 5A No. 6 Cedar Falls, 4A No. 6 West Delaware and Iowa Alliance North champs Waterloo East all defeated Mason City in two sets in Cedar Falls.

"We struggled with errors throughout the night and had trouble keeping up with the speed of our opponents," Riverhawks head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We played our best at the end of the night and hope to carry that through to our home tournament on Saturday."

Ellie Kotta finished with 11 kills total for the night and Ella Turk distributed 35 assists. Kylie Trappe had 25 digs and Brandi Tilkes chipped in 11 digs in the back row.

Webster City 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Bulldogs held an early lead in the second set at one point, but the Lynx had a late run to complete a 25-13, 25-22, 25-7 North Central Conference sweep on Thursday.

HD-CAL (3-18, 1-5 NCC) kept it close in the second after Webster City ran away in the opening set. It was competitive until the Lynx won it by a slim margin then they coasted in the third set handily.

Aubree Gronewold dished out 12 assists for the Bulldogs while Charlee Morton led the front row with six kills. Aubryee Showalter and Katie Sosa chipped in four kills. Abigail Drier paced the back row with 13 digs and Trinity Swart fired four service aces.

Osage nabs top seed in 3A regional: The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) released its regional volleyball pairings on Friday afternoon. Of the 16 area teams, one is a top seed.

The Class 3A No. 8 Green Devils are the No. 1 seed in Region 5 and will open their quest for another state tournament berth on Monday, Oct. 17 at home versus North Fayette Valley. Their bracket has challenges with 12th-ranked Wahlert Catholic on the bottom half and a potential semifinal battle versus New Hampton.

Elsewhere in 3A, Clear Lake will tangle with Forest City for the second straight year in a Region 4 quarterfinal except it will be at home. Hampton-Dumont-CAL takes on Center Point-Urbana and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will battle Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the bottom half of the bracket.

In Class 2A, Lake Mills and Central Springs will be in the quarterfinals versus Belmond-Klemme and Aplington-Parkersburg, respectively, in Region 5. The Bulldogs are at home and the the Panthers will be on the road.

Over in Class 4A, 14th-ranked Charles City received a bye into the Region 6 semifinals and will play the winner of Decorah and Mason City. The Riverhawks will make the trek to Decorah for a quarterfinal matchup.

Most of the North Iowa area Class 1A teams are in Region 5. There are two area head-to-head contests as Northwood-Kensett travels to St. Ansgar and West Fork heads over to Rockford. Riceville will host Nashua-Plainfield and Newman Catholic will face Tripoli on the road.

In Class 1A Region 3, West Hancock battles AGWSR on the road.

Cross Country

Mulholland resets record books, again: Mason City junior Audra Mulholland placed 19th at the Fort Dodge Invite, a mini state preview held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course on Thursday, in 19 minutes, 23.4 seconds.

That breaks the school record she has set three times this season. The Riverhawks did not field a team as Janae Hansen and Olivia Schissel did not run. Elise Dykstra was their second runner, placing 95th in 21 minutes flat. Savannah Davis and Claudia Sewell finished inside the top-150.

Rygh coasts to victory in New Hampton: Lake Mills junior Justin Rygh continued his late season push as he won the New Hampton Invite in 16 minutes, 53.47 seconds on Thursday.

The boys team race was tight, but Class 2A No. 18 New Hampton clipped Crestwood by three points and the 1A No. 16 Bulldogs by seven points. Central Springs finished fourth with 105 points.

Lake Mills freshman Knute Rogne finished fifth in 17:40.20 and sophomore Kade Van Roekel placed ninth in sub-18:30. Central Springs' Carter Lanphere was eighth in 18:22.03.

The Panthers had the only area top-10 runner on the girls side in sophomore Claire Rye, crossing the finish line in 21:12.45 to place ninth. They were fifth in the team race with 112 points and Lake Mills was seventh with 173 points.

Swimming

Mason City 96, Algona 83: Behind three divers finishing in the top-four and three placing top-four in the 100-yard backstroke, the Riverhawks were able to triumph over the Bulldogs in a non-conference swimming dual in Algona.

Rosa Monarch claimed the 1-meter diving win with 410.5 points while Greta Lewerke and Maggie Boseman finished third and fourth, respectively. Algona was leading 72-65 entering the backstroke and the lead was wiped away.

Mason City's Bailey Nasstrom won the race in 1 minute, 11.69 seconds and Madison Haus was runner-up then KaRena Herrick finished fourth to put it up 77-75.

Its two 400 freestyle relay teams placed 1-2 to ice the dual. Nasstrom also won the 200 freestyle.