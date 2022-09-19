Area High School Roundup: Clear Lake, Forest City win at least four matches in tourney

Forest City's volleyball team literally pulled a reversal. Clear Lake has won at least four matches in its second straight weekend tournament.

Of the seven area teams that the Indians hosted on Saturday morning, the Lions and Forest City put its best foot forward.

One weekend after going 0-5 at Osage, the Indians went a perfect 5-0 on their home floor and Clear Lake posted a 4-1 record at the Forest City Invitational.

Lake Mills posted three finals online, going 2-1. St. Ansgar and Central Springs also won twice while Newman Catholic and Hampton-Dumont-CAL went winless in its matches published online.

Forest City (10-5) swept Spencer, HD-CAL and Roland-Story. It lost the first set against Algona and Webster City before tying the match and eventually triumphing in three sets both times.

The Indians have one more tournament sandwiched between two Top of Iowa West contests before facing Lake Mills at home for a potential conference title match.

Jaden Jerome had a stat-filled tournament with 42 digs, 36 kills and 21 assists for Forest City. Jalyn Hovenga recorded 30 kills, 29 assists, 22 digs and eight service aces. Bethany Warren chipped in 22 kills on the day and Emma Anderson had 36 digs in the back row.

Clear Lake matched its season win total from last year with 11. It still has four more North Central Conference matches and two more weekend tournaments.

The Lions defeated Newman Catholic, Algona, St. Ansgar in straight sets and pulled out a three-set thriller over Webster City. They fell to Lake Mills in two sets.

Xada Johnson paced Clear Lake's front row with a tournament total of 37 kills while Hannah Blaha recorded 22 kills. Macey Holck finished with 24 assists combined over the victories against Webster City and Algona.

Class 2A No. 14 Lake Mills and Newman Catholic did not have stats published from its three matches.

Central Springs swept Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Newman Catholic convincingly, but fell to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in straight sets and dropped three-set matches against Roland-Story and St. Ansgar.

Zari McDonough distributed 79 assists and Kaci Crum slammed down 40 kills. Carly Ryan and Quinn Smith each paced the back row with 32 and 29 digs, respectively. Abby Pate posted a tournament double-double with 13 kills and 18 digs.

St. Ansgar's other win on Saturday also was in three sets as it triumphed over Algona. The Saints were swept by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Roland-Story as well as the aforementioned setback to Clear Lake.

Addison Tabbert and Madison Hillman each recorded 30-plus kills at the net while Kinsey Anderson paced the back row with 47 digs throughout the tournament. Aspen Falk dished out 76 assists and her and Tabbert combined for 10 aces.

HD-CAL, to go along with its losses to Forest City and Central Springs, also fell in straight sets to Spencer and NCC rival Algona plus lost in three sets to Newman Catholic.

Aubryee Showalter finished with 21 kills and 21 digs on the tournament while Abigail Drier and Zoe Erdman recorded 25 and 24 digs, respectively. Aubree Gronewold dished out 34 assists on the day.

Volleyball

Mason City finishes 2-2 at weekend tourney: The Riverhawks played four matches at the Janesville tournament on Saturday and swept the host Wildcats and Iowa Falls-Alden, but were swept by Class 3A No. 5 Union and Grundy Center.

The two victories for Mason City (8-7) were polar opposites. It cruised by the Cadets 21-13, 21-9 then staved off Janesville in a 22-20, 21-18 thriller. Union and Grundy Center took control of the matches versus the Riverhawks and won in straight sets.

Megan Tobin led Mason City with 22 kills for the tournament and Ellie Kotta recorded 16. Brandi Tilkes and Ella Turk each were perfect from the service line with two combined aces while Turk recorded 52 aces in the four matches.

Riceville goes winless in tournament: The Wildcats were swept by Waukon and lost a three-set heartbreaker against Turkey Valley on Saturday morning at the Waukon Invite.

After dropping the first set versus the Trojans, Riceville (7-9) rebounded and won the second set 21-17 to force a deciding third set. Turkey Valley had just enough push to win 15-8 and take the match.

No stats for the Wildcats in either match were published online.

Osage picks up three ranked wins: The Class 3A No. 9 Green Devils continued their winning ways against top-15 opponents as they swept three of them at the Dike-New Hartford tournament on Saturday.

The only team Osage couldn't beat was the host Wolverines. D-NH, one of the best teams in the country and the top-ranked team in 2A, won in straight sets both meetings. The Green Devils swept 2A No. 9 Sumner-Fredericksburg, 4A No. 14 Humboldt and 1A No. 14 Dunkerton.

Only stats for Osage published online were the two setbacks against the Wolverines. Syndey Muller, Samantha Brandau and Jaden Francis each had double digit digs numbers in the two matches.

Muller had 13 total assists and Claudia Aschenbrenner had seven total kills.

West Fork records one win in Nashua: The Warhawks were on the verge of suffering three straight matches of getting swept before they rallied past South Winneshiek and won in three sets at the Nashua-Plainfield tournament on Saturday.

It was the only win of the day for West Fork as it lost to the host Huskies and Clayton Ridge in straight sets.

Kinsey Lambertsen, Kaylie Lundt and Ellie Weaver each posted at least five digs in the back row. Mallery Meier recorded seven kills over the three matches and Emma Martinek chipped in six.

Golf

Riverhawks finish top-10 in Marshalltown: Mason City fired a team score of 352 at Friday's Joe August Invite held at Elmwood Country to tie for ninth with Ottumwa.

Indianola, with three in the top-10, won the team title with a 296. Southeast Polk, paced my tourney medalist Landen Van Erem's 68, was second with a 301. Norwalk (304), Ankeny Centennial (309) and Marshalltown (315) rounded out the top-five.

The Riverhawks were led by freshman Michael Solberg-Maas with an 80, tying him for 20th on the individual leaderboard. Drew DeGabriele carded an 85 to finish inside the top-30. Noah Honn (93) and Brenden Berkley (94) were Mason City's final two scorers.