Area High School Roundup: Charles City's Luft commits to Iowa women's wrestling team

Lilly Luft has been through a lot over the last handful of years in her life.

She continually thinks about her late brother, Logan, everyday. She put on a wrestling singlet because he couldn't, did the sport he was supposed to be great at and thought about Logan each time she took the mat.

Now, wrestling is Lilly's sport as much as it was Logan's. She cemented her future on Thursday afternoon.

Luft announced on social media her verbal commitment to join Iowa's women's wrestling team, becoming the third in-state girls wrestler to join the Hawkeyes squad.

"I'm extremely excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of lowa," Luft wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my parents, coaches, and community for the overwhelming support over the past 3 years. I'm so very blessed!"

Luft has won two straight state wrestling titles and will go for her third this winter. She'll also aim for her fourth straight state medal. The Charles City senior will be a part of the 2023-24 recruiting class, the first class that will be able to compete in the first official season for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes will wrestle unattached in all tournaments this upcoming winter.

Cross Country

Cardinals sweep team titles yet again: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura built off its win at its home invite earlier this week with another sweep on Thursday at the Bulldog Invite held at Maynes Grove.

GHV's girls squad, paced by three in the top-12, clipped Osage 46-52. Central Springs finished third with 74 points. On the boys side, the Cardinals had the top-two finishers and coasted with 25 points while Osage was second with 57.

Central Springs (115) and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (137) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, on the boys side.

Katelyn Knoll was GHV's highest finisher with a time of 21 minutes, 38.8 seconds to cross the line in fifth. The depth behind her pushed it to a team win. Chloe Mullenbach was eighth, Hailey Hanson was 11th and Sara Homann placed 16th.

Osage's Katelyn Johnston coasted to a win in 19:25.1 and her teammate Scarlett Byrnes was third in 20:50.1. Hampton-Dumont-CAL had two in the top-10 in Lydia Maas (fourth) and Teaghan Bird (ninth). Central Springs' Claire Rye placed sixth.

The Cardinals had their lwo-five in the top-12, paced by winner Zach Flatebo in 17:31.2 and runner-up Connor Hammitt in 17:54.7. Seniors Scylar Schulze (fourth) and Bronson Buitenwerf (11th) were on the ends of Caleb Good's seventh place finish.

Osage had three in the top-10, fueled by Keagan Hennessey's third place finish in 18:09.6. Darren Adams placed fifth and Chase Potter was ninth. Carter Lanphere of Central Springs recorded an eighth place finish.

Volleyball

Clear Lake 3, Forest City 2: For the second straight meeting, the Lions and Indians went the full five sets. This time, the former got the better of the latter 15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 20-25, 15-11 at home on Thursday night.

Forest City won last year's Class 3A regional quarterfinal at home in five sets. Clear Lake (13-7) got a small taste of revenge. It squared the match at one then dominated the third set to take a 2-1 lead.

The Indians responded to send the match to a decisive fifth set, where Clear Lake put the finishing touches on its second straight win. None of its stats were published online.

Forest City had Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga post triple-doubles in the match. Jerome finished with 17 kills, 21 assists and 20 digs while Hovenga's stat line was 16 kills, 24 assists and 17 digs. Emma Anderson led with 32 digs and Bethany Warren chipped in 10 kills.

Lake Mills 3, North Iowa 0: The Bulldogs recently fell out of the Class 2A rankings and took it out on the Bison with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 Top of Iowa West sweep on Thursday.

It sets up the conference championship match to be decided once again by Lake Mills (22-4, 7-0 TIC-West) and Forest City (15-8, 7-0) in Forest City. The Bulldogs won last year's matchup in three sets.

Ellie Hanna recorded a team-high 16 kills on 18 attack attempts. Karli Helgeson dished out 27 assists while Taylor Vanek posted 11 digs and four aces, both led Lake Mills.

Don Bosco 3, Riceville 0: The Class 1A No. 7 Dons claimed an Iowa Star North victory over the Wildcats 25-9, 25-19, 25-13 on Thursday night at home.

Riceville (15-14) kept it competitive in the second set, but Don Bosco pieced together the winning points to take control and rode that momentum until the end. No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

St. Ansgar 3, Nashua-Plainfield 1: The Saints claimed the first two sets and regained momentum in the fourth to stave off the Huskies and earn a 25-15, 25-15, 16-25, 25-15 Top of Iowa East victory on Thursday.

Aspen Falk took command for St. Ansgar (14-10, 6-1 TIC-East) as the junior recorded 35 assists, had four kills, seven digs and fired a team-high seven aces on 24-of-27 from the line.

Madison Hillman hit .353 and notched 17 kills while Addison Tabbert chipped in nine. Kinsey Anderson paced the back row with 17 digs as the Saints have won four matches in a row.

Central Springs 3, West Fork 0: The Panthers are getting hot at the right time, winners of five straight as it swept the Warhawks 25-19, 25-13, 25-18 on Thursday night in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

It guarantees Central Springs (13-8, 5-2 TIC-East) a top-three finish in the standings. The best it can do is share second place with St. Ansgar with one conference match to go.

Three Panthers posted double digit dig numbers, led by 19 from libero Carly Ryan. Zari McDonough dished out 31 assists, Kaci Crum paced the front row with 10 kills and Quinn Smith led the serving with four aces.

No stats for West Fork (4-13, 1-5) were published online.