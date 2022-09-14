Area High School Roundup: Central Springs sweeps Rockford for second time in three days

Central Springs and Rockford's volleyball programs always get acquainted with each other around the middle of September. More than once, actually.

The Warriors come to the Panthers weekend tournament and they tangle for a best-of-three then less than five days later, meet and do battle in a best-of-five Top of Iowa East match.

Since 2015, the first year of the Top of Iowa Conference, that has been the case. And each year, Central Springs pulls out a victory both times.

Three days after meeting on Saturday, the Panthers swept the Warriors again 25-12, 25-10, 25-14 on Tuesday night.

Winners of four in a row, Central Springs (8-5, 3-2 TIC-East) forged a tie with Rockford for third place in the league. The Panthers recorded a hitting efficiency of .318 and had just 10 errors on 88 attack attempts.

Kaci Crum led the bunch with 14 kills while Quinn Smith chipped in nine. Paige Prazak had 17 digs and Zari McDonough dished out 36 assists and had four aces.

Rockford (10-5, 3-2) had just nine kills on the night. Hannah Hillman had the most with four and McKinnley Hoffman had three to go along with eight assists. Jaylah Schriever recorded 10 digs for the Warriors.

Volleyball

Fort Dodge 3, Mason City 1: The Riverhawks were one point away from taking an Iowa Alliance Conference match against the Dodgers to a fifth set, but the latter scored the final five points to earn a 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24 triumph on Tuesday.

It marks Mason City's (6-4, 2-1 IAC) first conference setback. It gave up a rally in the second set to go down 2-0, but it pieced together a convincing third third set victory.

Charles City 3, Waukon 0: The Comets kept their foot on the gas pedal and dominated the third set en route to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-8 Northeast Iowa Conference sweep over the Indians.

Charles City (13-6, 1-1 NEIC) served 94.3 percent from the line with 10 aces, four of them by freshman Keely Anderegg. Ava Ellis slammed down 12 kills while Anya Ruzicka and Morgan Maloy combined for 35 kills.

Mya Rimrod led the back row with 13 digs.

Osage 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Class 3A No. 10 Green Devils won their sixth match in a row as they cruised past the Huskies 25-17, 25-5, 15-15 on Tuesday night.

Jaden Francis, an Upper Iowa commit, broke the school record for career digs as Osage's (10-2, 5-0 TIC-East) closes in on 1,000 career digs. She will likely set the milestone this weekend at the Dike-New Hartford tournament.

Francis had 10 digs against N-P. Claudia Aschenbrenner led the squad with 14 kills.

St. Ansgar 3, West Fork 0: The Saints earned their second straight sweep over a Top of Iowa East rival as they defeated the Warhawks 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 on Tuesday night.

Twenty-one service aces and a hitting efficiency over 38 percent allowed St. Ansgar (4-6, 3-1 TIC-East) to take command. Addison Tabbert and Madison Hillman each registered 11 kills and combined for 11 aces. Aspen Fallk dished out 28 assists and fired three aces.

Lake Mills 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Bulldogs swept their seventh straight opponent as they coasted past the Cardinals 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 in a Top of Iowa West tussle on Tuesday night.

Over the last 15 meetings between the rivals, all wins for Lake Mills (14-1, 5-0 TIC-West), it has not dropped a set against GHV.

Dottie Byars and Ellie Hanna combined for 21 kills for the Bulldogs as Karli Helgeson dished out 23 assists. They were 71-of-73 from the service line as Taylor Vanek fired in six aces.

Forest City 3, West Hancock 0: The Indians rebounded from a winless weekend tournament to post a 25-16, 25-15, 25-19 Top of Iowa West sweep over the Eagles on Tuesday night.

The third set was the closest, but Forest City (5-5, 5-0 TIC-West) shut the door on a potential fourth set. It now heads into its home tournament with several teams near or above the .500 threshold.

Jalyn Hovenga and Jaden Jerome led the front row with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Jerome also finished with 17 digs and was one of four players with at least two aces. Jenna Walker had 16 assists while Rylie Miller recorded 11 dimes and 12 digs.

Algona 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: In a battle of Bulldogs, it was Algona that scored a 25-9, 25-14, 25-21 North Central Conference sweep over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Tuesday night.

The third set was the closest of the night as HD-CAL (2-10, 0-3 NCC) attempted to extend the match into a fourth set, but Algona finished off the clean sweep.

Aubree Gronewold dished out 15 assists and Abigail Drier paced the back row with 13 digs. Charlee Morton had a team-high six kills and Aubryee Showalter posted three aces.

Newman Catholic 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Knights won the final three games to rally for a 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 win over the Vikings.

Emily Opstevdt led Newman with 15 assists and eight kills, and Audrey Jasperson had nine blocks.

Cross Country

Johnston, Rygh individual champs at Osage Invite: Osage's Katelyn Johnston win her home meet in her final cross country season as she was 30 seconds clear of the runner-up, winning in 19 minutes, 30.86 seconds on Tuesday.

Lake Mills' Justin Rygh was the boys champ in 17:19, clipping North Butler's Owen Almelien by four seconds. New Hampton swept the team titles, putting up 63 points on the girls side and 54 on the boys.

Forest City, fresh off both its boys and girls team being in the latest Class 2A team rankings, finished second. Lili Nelson was sixth for the Indians and they had depth behind her as Emilie Weaver, Hannah Lunning and Sarah Lunning were inside the top-20.

Parker Sharp and Ethan Johnson placed eighth and ninth, respectively, to lead Forest City on the boys side. It had its scoring five all in the top-25.

Osage was third for both races. Scarlett Byrnes finished fourth in 20:48.62 for the girls with Keagan Hennessey (10th) and Darren Adams (15th) paced the Green Devils on the boys team.

Central Springs' Claire Rye placed top-10 in the girls race; Newman's Joey Ringo and Lake Mills' Knute Rogne medaled in the boys race.

Boys Golf

Mason City shoots under 370 for second straight tourney: The Riverhawks faced one of their stiffer tests yet with several of best Central Iowa teams at Monday's Turk Bowman Invite at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.

They tallied a team score of 366 to place 15th out of 17 teams on Monday. Johnston were the champions with a 300, seven clear of runner-up Southeast Polk. The Dragons had the tourney medalist un Ben Christy's 18-hole round of 68.

Mason City was led by an 81 from Drew DeGabriele. After the junior carded a 42 on the front nine, he closed with a 39 on the back. Michael Solberg-Maas carded an 85 as both placed inside the top-50.

On Tuesday, the Riverhawks clipped Des Moines Roosevelt 166-167 to win an Iowa Alliance triangular that also featured Des Moines North. DeGabriele was the meet medalist.