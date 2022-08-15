Rockford not fielding varsity football this fall, on the move to Iowa Star Conference in 2024

Seven years ago in 2015, Rockford joined the newly formed Top of Iowa Conference. Three years later, its football team was four quarters away from a state championship.

My oh my, how the times have changed.

After discussion with its school board on Monday night, Rockford will have a new home and take a one-year hiatus from the gridiron at the highest level in high school sports.

Months of speculation about the Warriors future in the TIC has come to a close as they have made the decision, and approved by the school board, to join the Iowa Star Conference starting with the 2024-25 athletic year.

In the same meeting, Rockford decided it will not field a varsity football program this fall. In an emailed statement, Warriors activities director Brian Johnson stated low number of upperclassmen participating in football was a primary factor.

"Rockford administration and football coaches have decided to play a JV only schedule for the 2022 season. We made this decision based on what we feel was best for our football athletes and the future of our football program," Johnson's statement read. "We hope that by playing JV only, our athletes will make greater strides with the fundamentals of football and have a greater chance of success compared to playing varsity only."

Johnson added the goal is to field a varsity team for the 2023 campaign. The Warriors went 2-6 last fall, but were in the thick of a playoff spot in 8-Player District 3 until losing a Week 8 game to Tripoli.

In 2018, Rockford struck lightning in a bottle.

It won 11 games, including avenging an 80-6 beatdown at the hands of Don Bosco in the quarterfinals, and claim a spot at the UNI-Dome. The Warriors manhandled Southeast Warren 52-19 in the 8-Player semifinals before falling to New London 55-14 in the title game.

The following year, Rockford won seven games and lost in the first round of the playoffs by 44 points. It has triumphed a combined four times over the last two football seasons.

The move to the Iowa Star Conference by the Warriors in 2024-25 will put that league currently at 15 teams. Meanwhile, the Top of Iowa Conference will drop to 17 teams by that season barring any additional changes.

Glance at the official 2022-23 BEDs numbers, the figure used to determine classifications in the state based on enrollment for the 2021-22 school year, Rockford is the smallest school in the TIC with 95 students.

Bishop Garrigan is the only other school in the TIC with less than 100 students.

In the new Iowa Star, Rockford would be in the middle of the pack in terms of enrollment numbers.