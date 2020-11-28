Returning Mason City wrestlers ready for their shot at state glory

Last season, the Mason City wrestling team qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament, in Jace Rhodes, and twin brothers Cullan and Colby Schriever.
Rhodes is the only one of those three who is returning this season for the Mohawks, but he is not the only wrestler with championship hopes.
This year the team’s twin cornerstones, the Schrievers, are gone, both now wrestling at the University of Iowa, and head coach Dusty Rhodes is hopeful that a mixture of returners and fresh faces can step in and help fill the void.
“Obviously, you aren’t going to replace them,” Rhodes said. “Cullan and Colby, Cullan especially, for four years, there was a lot of hype about him even coming into high school as the face of our program. You don't replace that, but hopefully guys learn from that example that he and Colby set, and can start to duplicate some of those results.”
Of the returning wrestlers, Jace Rhodes is the best bet to get back to the state tournament. After falling in the state finals in his freshman season and getting fifth place in state a season ago, the motivation is high to finally stand atop the podium down at Wells Fargo Arena.
“The plan for this year is obviously to do better than I did last year," Jace Rhodes said. "The goal is to be a state champ. I'm just trying to do everything right, keep getting better and get a chance to prove what I can do. I improved a lot over the summer, and I want the opportunity."
Aside from Jace, Rhodes sees several other Mohawks as capable of making it to Wells Fargo Arena for the first time. Junior Cooper Wiemann is one, in the 138 pound weight bracket. 106-pound Kale DiMarco is another, and Rhodes sees big things for him after DiMarco placed third at districts a season ago. Those two, along with junior Carter Gorder, and seniors Ben Pederson and Riley Monahan, make up the nucleus of the Mohawks’ returning stars.
“The juniors and seniors have been wrestling and doing other sports since they were little kids together,” Rhodes said. “It’s a pretty close group. I don’t know if anybody is necessarily a real vocal leader, but I don’t know if we had that anyway. A lot of those guys are great leaders by example. You could sit and watch Jace Rhodes train, and learn a lot about how to do things right. You could watch Cooper Wiemann train and learn a lot about how to do things right. We have that.”
There are also a few newcomers that could play a big role in the team’s 2020 fortunes this season. Gabe Rolon, who finished seventh at state in 2019 as a member of Eagle Grove, is now with Mason City, along with his twin brother, Tomas. Rolon will wrestle at 132 pounds, while Tomas will be at 120.
Lose one set of twins, and gain another.
While the hope is to have a full bus on the trip down to the Dome in February, nothing is certain this year. Things look very different in high school wrestling in 2020. Several tournaments, such as the Battle of Waterloo, have already been cancelled, and due to new state COVID-19 guidelines, only two spectators per athlete will be allowed at matches.
This year, the packed stands and crowded gyms at weekend tournaments will not be happening. Outside of matches, practices are also different this year. Masks are universal, and wrestlers are limited to only one partner per practice.
While it might look different on the surface, according to Rhodes, things within the program are essentially the same.
“When you talk about exposure, we’re trying to limit that as much as we can, by who we’re able to work out with and how we space ourselves out in practice,” Rhodes said. “Outside of that, it's the same approach, we just come to practice and try to get better every day. This circumstance doesn’t change that.”
The Mohawks are currently scheduled to kick off their season on Dec. 5, at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
