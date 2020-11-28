Returning Mason City wrestlers ready for their shot at state glory

Last season, the Mason City wrestling team qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament, in Jace Rhodes, and twin brothers Cullan and Colby Schriever.

Rhodes is the only one of those three who is returning this season for the Mohawks, but he is not the only wrestler with championship hopes.

This year the team’s twin cornerstones, the Schrievers, are gone, both now wrestling at the University of Iowa, and head coach Dusty Rhodes is hopeful that a mixture of returners and fresh faces can step in and help fill the void.

“Obviously, you aren’t going to replace them,” Rhodes said. “Cullan and Colby, Cullan especially, for four years, there was a lot of hype about him even coming into high school as the face of our program. You don't replace that, but hopefully guys learn from that example that he and Colby set, and can start to duplicate some of those results.”

Of the returning wrestlers, Jace Rhodes is the best bet to get back to the state tournament. After falling in the state finals in his freshman season and getting fifth place in state a season ago, the motivation is high to finally stand atop the podium down at Wells Fargo Arena.