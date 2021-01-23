Osage wrestling crowns four champions, earns third-straight Top of Iowa team title

138

The other half of Central Springs’ McDonough brothers, Bryce, was just as dominant as his brother, Clayton. The eighth-ranked wrestler in Class 1A beat Lake Mills’ Dalton Thorson, 9-2, to earn his first Top of Iowa championship.

160

In a close battle between ranked opponents, third-ranked Casey Hanson from Lake Mills scored a takedown in the first period as his only points. The senior beat West Hancock No. 9 Bryer Subject, 2-0. This is the second year in a row that Hanson has won the Top of Iowa Championship match by a score of 2-0.

195

West Hancock was able to crown its first champion when Class 1A No. 2 Matthew Francis pinned Keaton Muller of Osage with 20 seconds remaining in the second period.

220

In a rematch between two ranked opponents, seventh-ranked Cole Kelly of West Hancock and eighth-ranked Sage Hulshizer of St. Ansgar did battle. Hulshizer took a 1-0 lead after two periods, but Kelly went to work in the third. He scored all five of his points in a 5-2 decision.