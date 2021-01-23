Osage wrestling crowns four champions, earns third-straight Top of Iowa team title

For the third consecutive year, the team in green walked away from the Top of Iowa conference wrestling tournament as champions.
The Class 2A No. 3 Osage wrestling team fended off Class 1A No. 8 Lake Mills and Class 1A No. 10 West Hancock on Saturday at Osage to win the 16-team conference tournament. The Green Devils scored 248 points, while Lake Mills scored 194 points and West Hancock had 179 points.
“A good day for us. We came in as the favorite, but I’m happy with our performances,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. “We avenged a few losses that we had over the last month. I’m pretty happy for our seniors, we had several of them that were in the finals or were champions.”
The Green Devils had four individual champions. Second-ranked Averee Abben had no trouble dealing with Class 1A No. 8 Trey Nelson from Nashua-Plainfield. The senior secured another conference title with a 7-0 victory.
At 145 pounds, Nicholas Fox showed why he’s the No. 2-ranked wrestler in his weight class. Fox stayed in control for all of his match against Nashua-Plainfield’s McKade Munn. The sophomore won his second Top of Iowa championship with a 23-6 technical fall.
Colin Muller and Spencer Mooberry were the Green Devils’ third and fourth champions of the night, respectively. Muller, the ninth-ranked wrestler in 2A, won in an 8-4 decision over Northwood-Kensett’s Josiah Kliment at 170 pounds.
In one of the most anticipated matches of the night between Class 2A No. 2 Mooberry and Class 1A No. 2 Elijah Wagner, the wrestler in green took home the title. Mooberry, a North Dakota State wrestling commit and runner-up finisher at the state tournament last season, earned a 2-0 decision over Wagner.
“I was really excited. It got canceled twice and we were supposed to wrestle two times before this,” Mooberry said. “He’s a great competitor and it’s always fun putting it on the line against someone like him.”
Other champions
106 pounds
The state’s top-ranked wrestler at 106 pounds in Class 1A, West Fork’s Kale Petersen, had no problem with No. 6 Kenrick Huck from Nashua-Plainfield. Petersen went up, 2-1, after one period, and extended his lead to 9-1 after two. Petersen ended up beating Huck, 14-1, to earn his first conference title.
“It feels pretty good. I’m pretty sure I beat most of the kids I had already this year, so it’s nothing new,” Petersen said. “But the title is new, since I haven’t won that. It just feels good to be back on top.
126
Central Springs’ Clayton McDonough, currently the No. 2 ranked wrestler in Class 1A, earned his second consecutive Top of Iowa championship on Saturday. McDonough beat 2A No. 10 Kellen Moore of Forest City, 5-2.
138
The other half of Central Springs’ McDonough brothers, Bryce, was just as dominant as his brother, Clayton. The eighth-ranked wrestler in Class 1A beat Lake Mills’ Dalton Thorson, 9-2, to earn his first Top of Iowa championship.
160
In a close battle between ranked opponents, third-ranked Casey Hanson from Lake Mills scored a takedown in the first period as his only points. The senior beat West Hancock No. 9 Bryer Subject, 2-0. This is the second year in a row that Hanson has won the Top of Iowa Championship match by a score of 2-0.
195
West Hancock was able to crown its first champion when Class 1A No. 2 Matthew Francis pinned Keaton Muller of Osage with 20 seconds remaining in the second period.
220
In a rematch between two ranked opponents, seventh-ranked Cole Kelly of West Hancock and eighth-ranked Sage Hulshizer of St. Ansgar did battle. Hulshizer took a 1-0 lead after two periods, but Kelly went to work in the third. He scored all five of his points in a 5-2 decision.
“Things that are going to make you better are the harder matches,” Kelly said. “The ones that end in the first period, they don’t help you out to get better conditioning. It’s just a little confidence booster seeing that my stuff works and that I can survive all six minutes.”
Notable finishes
• In a ranked battle at 113 pounds between Class 1A No. 3 Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield and 2A No. 4 Tucker Stangel of Osage, Rinken came out the winner. Stangel took a runner up finish, falling, 9-0, to Rinken.
• At 120 pounds, Class 1A No. 6 Kellen Smith couldn’t fend off Tanner Arjes from North Butler. The freshman scored a takedown in the second period and a reversal in the third period to win the match, 4-0.
• West Hancock’s Kane Zuehl earned a runner-up finish on Saturday afternoon at 152 pounds. The junior kept things close with North Butler’s MaKade Bloker, but fell in a 7-4 decision in the end.
Final team standings
1. Osage, 248 points
2. Lake Mills, 194 points
3. West Hancock, 179 points
4. North Butler, 156 points
5. Central Springs, 153.5 points
6. Nashua-Plainfield, 134 points
7. Forest City, 120 points
8. St. Ansgar, 91 points
9. Northwood-Kensett, 83 points
10. North Union, 72 points
11. West Fork, 66.5 points
12. Belmond-Klemme, 63 points
13. Eagle Grove, 60 points
14. Newman Catholic, 44 points
15. Rockford, 31 points
16. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 24 points
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.