Osage trap team wins state championship

The championships just keep rolling in at Osage.

This time, the state title comes courtesy of the Osage trap team.

The five-person team of Ben Popp, Matt Abben, Andrew Thyer, Alexa Thyer and Jack Sparrow won the Osage trap team its first Iowa High School Clay Target League state championship with a score of 467 on Saturday at Stockdale Gun Club in Ackley.

"It's fantastic. We've been in it for 14 years," Osage trap coach Larry Johnson said. "We've had three second places, three third places, a sixth place and a 10th place. We finally had the right group this year to be number one. It's great."

Alexa Thyer won the girls division with her score of 93. Popp was third in the boys division with a 95. Abben also shot a 95, while Andrew Thyer and Jack Sparrow each shot 92.

Popp and Andrew Thyer were both selected to the all-state team for their efforts. Earlier this year, Popp became the first Green Devil to hit 100 straight clay pigeons. This fall, Thyer is moving on to shoot trap for Wartburg College.

"I don't think it dawned on the kids until the next day, what we'd done," Johnson said.