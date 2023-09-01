Osage volleyball's defense was the star in a Mitchell County battle on Thursday night, holding Saint Ansgar to a .040 hitting percentage in a 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 win at Saint Ansgar.

The Green Devils had four players record double-digit digs, led by Addison Marcks with 15 and Leah Hauge with 13. Lilly Nerland and Taylor Klobassa added 11 apiece.

Jenna Scharper paced Osage with 14 kills in the win.

Aspen Falk had six kills and 15 assists to lead the Saint Ansgar offense. Kinsey Anderson paced the Saints defensively with 18 digs and Kaelee Hicken added 12.

Central Springs 3, North Butler 0: The Panthers balanced offense and strong defensive play led to a home sweep 25-16, 25-11, 25-12. Paige Prazak led the team with eight kills but Quinn Smith and Aubrey Hoeft each added seven. Hoeft had five of the team's nine blocks and Ellyan Ryan had 22 digs.

Forest City 3, North Union 0: The Indians had 12 ace serves and solid defense for a 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 sweep. Collete Loges, Jaden Jerome and Brooklyn Craft all had three of the aces. Jalyn Hovenga paced the team with 12 kills and had a pair of blocks and ace serves. Emma Anderson had 12 digs.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, West Hancock 0: The Cardinals served 19 aces in a 25-13, 25-5, 25-18 sweep. Valarie Welsh had eight of those. Ali Hess led G-H-V with eight kills in the win too as it held the Eagles to a -.123 hitting percentage. Whytnie Johnson had four kills and three blocks for West Hancock.

Lake Mills 3, Algona Garrigan 0: Dottie Byars led the Bulldogs to a 25-17, 25-9, 25-18 sweep with 14 kills. Addison Frank added five kills and three blocks and Avery Eastvold had four kills and three blocks. Jolie Rice had 24 assists.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Aubryee Showalter led the Bulldogs with 17 kills, 10 digs and four ace serves but it was not enough to overcome the Cowgirls (25-13, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21). Aubree Gronewold had 37 assists and Abby Dier posted a team-high 14 digs.

Northwood-Kensett 3, West Fork 0: Brylie Hubka led the Warhawks with seven kills and Mallery Meier had five in the loss (25-13, 27-25, 25-16). Brecklyn Dickman also had 19 digs for West Fork.

BOYS GOLF

Fort Dodge Quad: Mason City won the nine-hole event at Fort Dodge Country Club and Drew DeGabriele and Michael Solberg-Maas tied for first.

The Riverhawks duo each finished with 38 strokes. Solberg-Maas held a two-shot lead over DeGabriele though seven holes, but the senior tied it on the final hole.

Noah Honn finished in third, with a 40, just two strokes off the lead. Breyden Baker was tied for eighth with a 47 and Nathan Berkley was 12th with a 49.

CROSS COUNTRY

South Hardin Invitational: The Clear Lake girls finished in second in the team race by just over one second, and one point, to Hudson. Hudson's Desi Long finished 22nd at 24 minutes, 5.4 seconds and Clear Lake's Lauren Englin was right behind at 24:06.5.

Addison Doughan finished the race third at 20:24.5 and Rebekah Steinborn was 10th (22:47.7).

Isaac Smith was the highest-placing Clear Lake boys finisher in 12th at 19:21. The Lions finished in fourth in the race. Caleb Jones was 15th (19:36.5).