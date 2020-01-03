Osage girls basketball wallops West Fork

The fifth-rated (2A) Osage girls basketball team wasted little time recovering from its break as the Green Devils used a 32-9 run over a 10-minute stretch of the first half to club West Fork 72-25 on Friday.

Defense was the story as the Green Devils limited the Warhawks to just 16 points through the first three quarters of play, including two in the third quarter.

Offensively, though Osage seemed to settle in to its new gym as it was just the second game played in the new facility.

“We spent a lot of time over break just shooting in the new gym,” Green Devils coach Chad Erickson said. “We have girls who can shoot it, but we have good inside balance.”

Four Green Devils combined for 11 three-pointers on the evening.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ellie Bobinet connected on four long-range shots and led all scorers with 20, including 14 in the first half.

Dani Johnson reached double figures with 16, including a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter while Mia Knudsen also had a pair of threes and finished with 11.

Melanie Bye had three treys for nine points.