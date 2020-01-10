Osage boys basketball dominates Northwood-Kensett

On paper, the Osage boys basketball team had a decided advantage on Friday night as the 8-1 Green Devils entertained a gritty but undermanned Northwood-Kensett team.

Green Devils coach Mike Brahn, though, knows that if they are to make a deep run in tournament play, there are a few aspects of the game that the Green Devils need to improve on.

One of those facets got a workout in the Osage offense, and the result was a convincing 73-20 Osage victory.

“We wanted to try to eliminate the quick shots,” Brahn said. “We wanted to move the ball and get a lot of good inside-out touches.”

Osage built a 41-10 halftime lead, but the offense worked to near perfection in a third quarter that saw the Green Devils go 9-for-11 from the field and have six different players score.

Osage outscored the Vikings 20-4 in both the second and third quarters.

As he has done most of the season, Jonah Bluhm led the Osage offense with 23 points, including five three-pointers.

Bluhm is averaging nearly 21 points per game.

Ty Creger added 10 points while Nathan Havel came off the bench for another ten points.