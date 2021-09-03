'One of the best athletes I've ever seen': Okerstrom a MCHS Athletic Hall of Famer

For his accomplishments on the grass, hardwood and, especially, the track, Okerstrom will be inducted into the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

"I guess I never expected to be inducted," Okerstrom said. "I was just a two-year student here. But I'm very pleased and very happy about it. It's quite an honor."

At 6 feet, 5 inches tall, Okerstrom made clearing both the low and high hurdles look easy. He only lost four races during his junior season, and finished second in the low hurdles and fourth in the high hurdles at the state meet.

With the athletes who finished ahead of him at the state meet all graduating, he knew he would have a good chance to improve upon his finish when his senior season rolled around.

When the spring of 1957 rolled around, Okerstrom, known affectionately by his teammates as 'Okie' back then, never lost a hurdle race.

"I felt like I had a pretty good year ahead of me I suppose," Okerstrom said. "I was pleasantly surprised that I did go through the year undefeated."

After high school, Okerstrom competed in track and field at the University of Kansas for two years. He also ran one season afterwards at the now-defunct Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa.