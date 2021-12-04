North Iowa Notebook: Hoefer officially receives Musial Award for sportsmanship

Charles City's Mario Hoefer received his Musial Award, a national award for sportsmanship, a couple weeks ago at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis.

Hoefer was nominated for the award due to his recognition for stretching out New Hampton's Carter Steinlage cramps during the fall football season in Week 2.

The photo shared on Facebook went viral. The Comets all-district player in Class 3A was featured on some of the top shows in the nation, including "Good Morning America" and "SportsCenter."

It was also in "People Magazine."

The broadcast of the Musial Awards will be aired live on CBS at 5 p.m. EST (4 p.m. CST) in front of a national audience.

West Fork dance team wins state, again

The Warhawks won the state championship for the fourth straight year in Pom and they added a state title in hip hop as well. They were in Pom Class IV and won with a total score of 353.5 and the highest average at 88.38.

West Fork was in Hip Hop Class III and scored 354. North Iowa had a couple state team champs from the three-day event at Wells Fargo Arena.

In Hip Hop Class II, Newman Catholic was victorious with a championship score of 361. Clear Lake was the winner in Hip Hop Class VI with a total team tally of 386.

A host of other area schools were inside the top-12 in various other styles of dance.

Mason City alum Tobin named an All-American

Grace Tobin, a North Iowa Area Community College sophomore and a graduate of Mason City, was honored as NJCAA Division II honorable mention All-American.

She is the first volleyball player in the Trojans history that has been an All-American twice at the junior college. Tobin led the them in kills this season with 634, which was second in the nation and tops in the NIACC single season record books.

Tobin also registered 481 digs, 74 blocks and fired in 49 service aces.

"We couldn’t be more proud of Grace and all she has accomplished the past two seasons," NIACC volleyball coach Chris Brandt said in a press release. "She will be the first person to humbly say she couldn’t have done this without her team or support from her family, but we also need to recognize the work she has done outside of our gym to be the athlete and amazing young woman who earned this award."

Murdock leaves Bulls to coach in Alaska

Kevin Murdock, the associate head coach and general manager of the North Iowa Bulls, has left Mason City to become an assistant head coach at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, per a press release.

Murdock was with the Bulls from 2016-19 under head coach Todd Sanden. He returned to Mason City this season after a two-year stint with the Kenai River Brown Bears in the North American Hockey League.

When North Iowa announced its move to the NAHL, Murdock came on board to help the transition.

"I'm very grateful to have had the opportunity to come back to Mason City and work with the Bulls," Murdock said in the release. "I'd like to thank Todd Sanden, F&S Management and the entire Bulls organization for their support, and I wish the team the best of luck the remainder of the season."

Mark Hicks, the current assistant coach for the Bulls, will be elevated to fill Murdock's role. Hicks now is back in that role from their final season in the NA3HL, where North Iowa won the Fraser Cup.

