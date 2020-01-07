North Iowa basketball well-represented in latest IGHSAU poll

After a blazing 4-0 start, Mason City has cooled off. With four losses in their past five games, the Mohawks hope to turn it around soon. The meat of the schedule is coming up soon though, and things will only get tougher. On the plus side, senior Anna Deets has been spectacular, scoring the 10th most points in the state with 208, and an area best 23.1 points per game. Each of their past three losses have been to tough Class 5A teams, so it is not time to panic. If the Mohawks can snag wins against teams like Marshalltown, they should be just fine.