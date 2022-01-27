NIOA warns of dire need for sporting officials

The North Iowa Officials Association has sent out a request for assistance in finding officials for high school athletic events. The request comes in the form of a letter sent out by NIOA in which the association indicated that games from the upcoming baseball and softball season may be canceled if officials aren't found soon.

“The NIOA is asking that you consider becoming a sports official, whether inside your community or the surrounding North Central Iowa area," read the letter. "Now would be the time to give some serious thought about becoming a sports official because scheduled contests in your community or surrounding communities will not be played if there are no available officials to officiate these contests.”

The news that officials are hard to come by should be no surprise. There's been a national officials shortage at the prep level across the nation dating back before the pandemic. With that being said, COVID-19 has certainly exasperated the problem.

Though the issue is long-standing, the possibility of game cancelations now appears to be much more likely in Northern and Central Iowa.

With low pay, long hours and the relentless verbal abuse officials endure from fans and parents, it isn't challenging to figure out why there's been a shortage dating back more than three years.

Without referees, umpires and other officials to oversee games, games cannot be played. This is typically of little consequence to those in attendance of a game when the call doesn't go in their team's favor. It's an issue that runs through college and at the professional level as well.

At the prep level, however, it's gotten more severe than ever before.

Now, NIOA is pleading with members of the public to sign up in order to help teens and tweens participate in youth sports.

"If you are interested in becoming a sports official, whether it is in only one sport or multiple sports, that would be a great start to your officiating future," the letter went on to state. "To get started, you can contact your local Athletic Director, who in turn will contact one of the NIOA contest assignors..."

Those interested in becoming an official can also visit the NIOA website at northiowaofficialsassociation.weebly.com.

Interested parties can also reach out to NIOA President Greg Henn (ghenn.vsf@gmail.com), NIOA Lead Assignor Ken Robbins (kenrobins2390@gmail.com), NIOA Assistant Assignor Scott Whitehall (coachwhitey@yahoo.com) or NIOA Assistant Assignor Craig Snider (craigdsnider@gmail.com).

The letter also stated that officials are needed for other sports as well, including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling and track.

