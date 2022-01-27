NIOA releases statement with high warning about the future of prep sports

It is no secret about the lack of officials surrounding the prep scene in the state of Iowa and around the country.

Games have had to either be canceled due to the shortage of officials, postponed to different days or even moved up in times to accommodate the ones that can be available to work a high school game.

There is a dire need for officials, that much is a fact. And on Wednesday, the North Iowa Officials Association (NIOA) released a letter that served as a warning of what could happen.

The letter states that "Now would be the time to give some serious thought about becoming a sports official because scheduled contests in your community or surrounding communities will not be played if there are no available officials to officiate these contests. That may be the case starting with the 2022 baseball/softball seasons."

For reference, not many baseball or softball games were canceled due to low official numbers in North Iowa in the summer of 2021. Same goes for sports such as football during the fall and basketball this winter.

Yet Ken Robbins, the lead assignor for the NIOA, says this is not just a call for help to get more officials on board.

This is as real as it gets.

"We don't have enough officials to cover the contests we assign, through injury or retirement over the last one-and-a-half to two years," Robbins said. "We've got 211 in our total NOIA pool, but we don't have 211 to work baseball."

Other sports that could be impacted would be football, basketball, wrestling, volleyball and track.

Robbins said baseball is in the worst shape in terms of numbers and softball is "on the verge."

Robbins has two assistants in Scott Whitehill and Craig Snider. All three of them understand the trend this industry at the prep level is going in the downwards direction.

One of the reasons Robbins sees the trajectory going south is because of schools and administrators not being helpful in the past.

"This is has been brought up to the athletic directors two years ago, that we were going to be short of officials, especially in baseball and softball," Robbins said. "We had no help from them as far as reaching out to the communities in the North Iowa area.

"We'll write a letter and ask the ADs to put it on their social media accounts and see what happens."

Will this letter be the reason why more people sign up to be officials? Admittedly, Robbins is not confident that positive changes will be on the horizon.

"At this time, no," he said. "We'll still be able to assign people, but we won't be able to assign all the games that we receive."

Mason City head baseball coach Troy Rood shares a similar sentiment. Rood has been around the prep level for over a decade and has seen the dwindling of officials.

He knows that if things aren't changed for the better, high school sports will be on their last breath.

"It is a concern and this is probably a red flag that it has arrived," Rood said. "They've been forecasting it for quite some time, but we're definitely there. It is a cry, plead for help."

What Rood and Mason City Activities Director Tracy Johnson did when both knew a potential cancelation of games could happen due to lack of officials was get former players involved.

Rood contacted three of his players that have now graduated and are in college about becoming officials for lower-level games for all home games. They all said yes, which in turn allows Mason City to have a full season for it's freshmen-sophomore team.

"It takes everybody to recruit people and encourage people," Rood said. "We have taken this concern (serious)."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

