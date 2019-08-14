{{featured_button_text}}

Newman Catholic baseball once again dominated the competition in 2019.

Now that the season has been done for more than a week, it's awards season, and Newman Catholic players have collected their share of area and state accolades.

Earlier this week, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released its All-State team, and the Knights were well represented.

Five area players were named as IHSBCA All-Staters, four of them from Newman Catholic. 

Josh Fitzgerald, who along with fellow Knight Evan Paulus will be playing baseball at Kirkwood next season, was named the Captain of the Class 1A team. Here is the list of the area players who were honored. 

Super Team

• Evan Paulus, Senior, Newman Catholic

State baseball final

Newman Catholic's Evan Paulus (22), left, reaches to hug teammate Sammy Kratz (12) after winning the state final game at Principal Park in Des Moines, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

• Josh Fitzgerald, Senior, Newman Catholic

Class 1A state baseball championship

Newman Catholic's Josh Fitzgerald (9) celebrates a home run with teammates during the Class 1A state baseball championship at Principal Park in Des Moines, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Class 1A

First Team

• Collin Kramer, Senior, Saint Ansgar

STA BB-3939.JPG

Collin Kramer starts the game as the opening pitcher for the Saints.

Second Team

• Max Burt, Eighth grade, Newman Catholic

Newman Catholic vs Newell-Fonda baseball, 07-23-2019

#7 Max Burt catches a pop fly for an out against Newell-Fonda at a game. 

• Jack McGuire, Senior, Newman Catholic

Class 1A state baseball championship

Newman Catholic's Jack McGuire (1) gets up after making a catch for a third out during the Class 1A state baseball championship at Principal Park in Des Moines, Saturday, Aug. 3.

Academic All-State Team

Several area players were also named as Academic All-State honorees.

Second Team

• Mac Adams, Senior, Clear Lake

• Cael Boehmer, Senior, Lake Mills

• Micah Lambert, Senior, Forest City

• Dylan Miller, Senior, Mason City

• Kyle Rooney, Senior, West Fork

• Jacob Schutt, Senior, Newman Catholic

