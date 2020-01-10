Newman Catholic comeback falls short against St. Ansgar

After losing most of its starting lineup to graduation this season, the Newman Catholic boys basketball team has had to rely on its young players to step into big roles.

With those young players come flashes of potential, like on Friday night when the Knights nearly pulled off an impressive comeback against St. Ansgar, only to fall agonizingly short in the final seconds, 67-64.

The Knights were down by as much as 11 points in the game, but late in the fourth quarter, had pulled back to within three points. Down 60-52 midway through the fourth, momentum shifted Newman's way when freshman Max Burt was fouled while driving toward the basket. After the ball went in, Burt added a third point on the ensuing free throw.

Saints senior Erik Gerdts got two more points with a bucket of his own, to boost the Saints' lead back to eight points, at 63-55.

A 3-pointer then brought the Knights' to within five.

Trying to stop the clock, the Knights fouled Gerdts. The senior made both baskets to push the lead back to seven points. Newman got the ball back, and Burt drove toward the basket and tipped it in to make the score 65-60.