A pair of home runs from seniors Max Burt and Doug Taylor helped Newman Catholic take an early lead en route to their 28th win of the season, 5-4 over Garner-Hayfield-Venutra at home.

Burt’s solo shot in the second inning brought him to 10 on the year to give him sole position of the second most in the state behind Sam Harris of Urbandale (13). Burt would also hit his second triple of the season in the sixth inning and finished the game 2-for-3.

Taylor’s sixth homer of the year scored the first run of the game for the Knights in the opening inning.

The Cardinals cut their deficit to just one run with their four-run third inning, highlighted by RBI singles from senior Braden Boehnke and junior Andrew Hook. G-H-V was held to just two hits the rest of the game and dropped to 13-9.

Charles City 16, Saint Ansgar 6: The Comets extended their two-run lead with an eight-run sixth inning to win their fourth straight game, and split their season series against the Saints.

Senior Reed Peters was just a home run away from hitting for the cycle in his final regular season home game for the Comets. He started his night with an RBI single to right field and ended it with a two-run double in the sixth inning, while also hitting his third triple of the season in the third inning. He finished the night going 4-for-5 with four RBIs and scored a pair of runs himself.

Senior Lincoln Joslin and freshman Rylan Peters each drove in three runs for Charles City in its upset win over the Saints. Joslin hit his team-leading seventh double of the season in the fifth inning and also scored his team-leading 22nd run of the season in the sixth inning.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5, Saydel 3: After giving up three runs in the fifth inning, the Bulldogs retook their lead with a three-run sixth inning to pick up their third win in their last five games.

Seniors Marco Guerrero, Anthony Valenzuela and junior Brody Walton each had a pair of singles in H-D-C’s ninth home win of the season.

Sophomore Brody Robertson entered in the fifth inning after the Eagles scored their three runs, and was able to hold Saydel to just a pair of hits the rest of the game. Robertson picked up his second win of the season in just his third appearance.

Mediapolis 6, Clear Lake 2: The Lions saw a six-run deficit after four innings and were unable to muster up a comeback on the road and dropped to 13-11 on the year.

The Clear Lake pitching duo of junior Tate Garman and freshman Josh Monson combined for 11 walks and six hits through as many innings.

The Lions offensively couldn’t find a pitch to hit all night and finished the game with just a pair of singles in their non-conference matchup against the Bulldogs.

SOFTBALL

Estherville Lincoln Central 12, Forest City 0: The Midgets scored their 12 runs on five hits and 10 walks. Hillary Ruschy led Estherville Lincoln Central with three RBIs after walking once and also doubling. Jordyn Stokes also drove in a pair.