The Newman Catholic athletic program is hosting a workshop on Friday called Play Like A Champion, which all Newman Catholic athletes are asked to attend. 

Play Like a Champion, according to its press release, is a University of Notre Dame based initiative that seeks to build "ethically responsible sports leaders, and promote a positive sports culture for all young people."

The athlete workshop is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by a parent program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the football team will then hold a scrimmage against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The coaches clinic will be on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

