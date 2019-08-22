{{featured_button_text}}

The Newman Catholic athletic program is hosting a workshop on Friday called Play Like A Champion, which all Newman Catholic athletes are asked to attend. 

According to a release, Play Like a Champion is a University of Notre Dame-based initiative that seeks to build "ethically responsible sports leaders, and promote a positive sports culture for all young people."

The athlete workshop is from 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a parent program from 5:30-6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the football team will then hold a scrimmage against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

The coaches clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

