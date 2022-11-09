National Signing Day Roundup: Burt, Taylor ink with Iowa baseball

Wednesday marked the first day of National Signing Day in the fall period. Some of the top athletes in the country put pen to paper in various sports.

Here is a look at area athletes who signed national letters of intent to continue competing at the next level. This will be updated when more North Iowa athletes officially sign.

Baseball

Newman Catholic's battery of Max Burt and Doug Taylor officially signed with the Iowa Hawkeyes at its high school gym. The duo have been committed to Rick Heller's program for the better part of their high school careers.

Burt, primarily a catcher, has been a Class 1A first team all-state honoree for the last two years and was named the Top of Iowa East Player of the Year twice. He batted .465 during the 2021 season with 48 runs batted in.

He walked 29 times and struck out just five. Burt also started four times and went 4-0 with an earned run average under one.

Taylor's calling card since he first played varsity baseball has been pitching and he pieced together a 9-1 record with a 1.73 ERA to be the TIC East POY plus a first team all-state pitcher in 1A.

The right-hander's velocity ticked to above 90 miles per hour on his fastball and his signature pitch, curveball, was the highlight of most of his team-high 116 strikeouts.