Munn adjusts to role as Clear Lake head coach

“We don’t change the system much,” Munn said. “The program kind of develops itself. We try to make sure that everybody is homegrown, and we don’t bring a lot of kids in, we bring them in right from our little kids program. As they come up, that’s how we get successful.”

Munn is now in his 30th year as a wrestling coach. Before arriving at Clear Lake, he worked as an assistant coach at both Nevada and East Marshall. After sticking with it for three decades, he was thrilled to finally get the chance to lead a program for himself.

There are a few more responsibilities that come with being the main guy, but Munn has taken all of them in stride.

”There is more rapport with the parents, there is more rapport with the administration, those kind of things,” Munn said. “For the most part, I’ve been doing it for so long. It’s really nothing that I haven’t done, I just haven’t had total control of it all. It’s been great.”

