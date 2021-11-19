Mason City switching athletic conferences starting in 2022-23 season

After two years of looking for another athletic conference to be a part of, Mason City will join 10 of the state's other largest high schools to form the Iowa Alliance Conference starting with the 2022-23 season.

A press release from the Mason City school district said the new conference was developed to enhance competition and participation among schools with long-time rivalries.

That was a major consideration when Mason City looked to join the Northeast Iowa Conference in December 2019.

One of the benefits of having Mason City join the NEIC was improving the ease in scheduling. Another was lowering transportation costs. As the northern most member of the CIML, Mason City routinely makes two-hour plus trips to Des Moines and the surrounding area for competition.

Mason City's possibility of becoming part of the NEIC "super conference" was put on hold in January 2020 and further discussion did not take place.

Mason City High School Activities Director Tracy Johnson said at the time that he was glad the school didn't move forward with its application into the NEIC.

"I think it's a lose-lose situation for us," Johnson said in March. "Because if we win the conference, it's, 'oh you're supposed to do that, you're the biggest school in the conference.' If you don't win the conference, well, you're no good."

During the same time period, Marshalltown put out a letter stating it intended to create its own conference.

At the time, Johnson said that Mason City, one of the smallest two schools in the 19-team CIML, would be much more competitive in a different conference.

"We need to do what's best for our student-athletes," Johnson said.

Currently broken into three conferences, the CIML drafted a proposal to turn the league into a two-conference league starting with the 2022-23 academic year. One conference would be dedicated to the nine suburb teams and the other conference would be the other 10 teams.

However, the proposal would require schools in the 10-school non-suburban conference to still play a game against each of the nine suburb teams in certain sports – specifically basketball.

Johnson told the school board at the time that leaving for a new conference would give Mason City students a chance at more success, which could result in student participation numbers going up.

Mason City will now get that chance at more success when the school starts participating in the new conference.

The Iowa Alliance Conference will be divided into two divisions and consist of the following high schools:

North Division – Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City, and Waterloo East

South Division – Des Moines East, Hoover, Lincoln, North, Ottumwa, and Roosevelt

According to the release, 10 of the 11 schools currently compete in the CIML. Waterloo East is joining the IAC from the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Mason City has been a part of the CIML since 1992.

Athletic directors and administrators from the member school districts have been working over the past several months on establishing the new conference.

One of the biggest factors in the decision to switch leagues was competitive equity between member schools.

According to the release, other considerations in forming the new league were:

• Greater similarities among the member high schools

• Increased competition and success for greater student participation and engagement

• Increased competition and success in order to hire, support and retain coaches

• Greater flexibility in decision-making and scheduling within a smaller conference

• Maintain historic rivalries between central Iowa high schools

“We are very excited about the new opportunities the IAC will provide for our students and look forward to the growth of the IAC and Mason City High School athletics and activities as we move toward the future,” Johnson said in the release.

The new conference will first compete in cross country, boys golf, girls swimming and volleyball starting in August of 2022.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

