Mason City official inducted into IHSAA Officials Hall of Fame; hopes to grow involvement

Because of his consistency and body of work, Walderbach has built himself a reputation of being one of the top officials in not only North Iowa, but across the state.

The Iowa High School Officials Hall of Fame included him in its 2020 Hall of Fame class. However, the day before he was supposed to be recognized at the boys state basketball tournament, COVID-19 caused the IHSAA to call off the ceremony, along with limiting fans.

Instead, Walderbach was recognized at this year’s boys state tournament.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a pretty select group of people,” Walderbach said. “It’s humbling to know that you’ve been around sports long enough and contributed and people recognize your work. It was never on my goal list, but it’s nice to be recognized for the work you put in.”

In recent years, Walderbach’s focus has shifted from doing the best work he can on the court, to recruiting more officials. His concern for the lack of officials in North Iowa is growing as the years go on and more referees and umpires retire.