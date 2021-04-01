Mason City official inducted into IHSAA Officials Hall of Fame; hopes to grow involvement

Kurt Walderbach has officiated football and basketball for over four decades.
The 60-year-old Mason City resident has officiated college football games in the Mid-American and Missouri Valley Conferences, worked a number of Iowa state basketball and football championships
For his efforts, Walderbach was recently inducted into the Iowa High School Officials Hall of Fame.
He has no plans of slowing down any time soon, either.
“I’ve still got some years left in me,” Walderbach laughed.
Walderbach, whose father and older brother were both officials, started his officiating journey 40 years ago in college officiating intramural basketball games in Iowa City.
During Walderbach’s time in college, his older brother had an injury happen to one of the members of his football officiating crew. Walderbach initially became certified as an official to fill in and help his brother.
What started as a fill-in role blossomed into a career that took him across the state and across the country.
“I’m a junkie,” Walderbach said. “I’m a former athlete. I like staying with the sport because it’s better than sitting in an overstuffed chair at home and eating popcorn and watching it on TV. You can be out there and be active.”
Because of his consistency and body of work, Walderbach has built himself a reputation of being one of the top officials in not only North Iowa, but across the state.
The Iowa High School Officials Hall of Fame included him in its 2020 Hall of Fame class. However, the day before he was supposed to be recognized at the boys state basketball tournament, COVID-19 caused the IHSAA to call off the ceremony, along with limiting fans.
Instead, Walderbach was recognized at this year’s boys state tournament.
“It’s a big deal. It’s a pretty select group of people,” Walderbach said. “It’s humbling to know that you’ve been around sports long enough and contributed and people recognize your work. It was never on my goal list, but it’s nice to be recognized for the work you put in.”
In recent years, Walderbach’s focus has shifted from doing the best work he can on the court, to recruiting more officials. His concern for the lack of officials in North Iowa is growing as the years go on and more referees and umpires retire.
“Earlier this month when I was down at the state tournament, and I looked around the room, guys and gals that are doing it are in their 50s – moving towards their 60s,” Walderbach said. “I don’t see guys in their 20s and 30s. I get really nervous, because five years from now, when I say my wheels have had enough, whose going to step into that role?”
The data here in North Iowa backs up Walderbach’s concern.
In the summer, Ken Robbins, head of the North Iowa Officials Association, told the Globe Gazette that he estimates around 20 to 25 officials have retired in the past five years, while only 10 to 12 people have joined in the same time frame.
According to the Iowa High School Athletic Association, from 2007 to 2017, the state saw a 12% decrease in the total number of officials across seven sports.
“We still need people to become umpires for children in the future,” Robbins said. “Otherwise, it is going to be very hard to schedule in the future if people don’t get into our profession. We need more help.”
The question of how the state of Iowa can gain more officials is the million dollar question.
There’s many potential answers to the solution, but Walderbach says it starts with veterans playing a role as mentors to new people looking to start officiating. He hopes more seasoned officials can be leaders and teach about officiating.
Nobody is going to be great at something right away, and becoming a good official takes time. Walderbach hopes more people like him can be there to grow the profession instead of turning people away when they make mistakes early on.
“Somebody reached out to me, now I’ve got to reach out to somebody else,” Walderbach said. “We’ve got to keep that chain of mentorship going.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.