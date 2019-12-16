On Monday night, the Mason City School Board will consider whether to allow Mason City High School to apply for membership with the Northeast Iowa Conference. The move would mean that Mason City would leave the Central Iowa Metropolitan League, which the school has been a part of since 1992.
Mason City Activities Director Barry Andersen met with the activities directors from the Northeast Iowa Conference at a convention this past fall.
"I met briefly with them about the possibility of having Mason City join their conference, just to get more information, and share with them what Mason City would offer to their conference," Andersen said. "How it would help both Mason City High School and our program, along with what it could do to help their conference as well."
One of the benefits of having Mason City join the conference is improving the ease in scheduling. Currently, the Northeast Iowa Conference has seven teams, in Waverly-Shell Rock, Waukon, Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, Oelwein and New Hampton. Adding an eighth school would make it easier to schedule games and events, according to Andersen.
"Mason City offers all of the activities they offer as well," Andersen said. "It would be a pretty good fit."
The biggest benefit for the move would be lower transportation costs. As the northernmost member of the CIML, Mason City routinely makes two-hour plus trips to Des Moines and the surrounding area for games. According to Andersen, a move to the Northeast Iowa Conference would mean that about half the member schools would be around an hour drive of Mason City.
"Knowing the distance would be reduced by having that shorter travel definitely would help our budget out," Andersen said. "When we have to drive half of our away games, that would definitely help our transportation costs."
Furthermore, the move would mean Mason City would play schools closer in line to its school population. Mason City, along with Des Moines Hoover, are the two smallest schools in the CIML, and a move to the Northeast Iowa Conference could help Mason City be more competitive in athletics.
Some of the schools in the CIML are close to twice the size of Mason City High School, with some even bigger.
According to Andersen, the Northeast Iowa Conference is a better fit for Mason City when it comes to school population, percentage of kids that try out for sports relative to school population, as well as socioeconomic status of the schools.
"I think it is a very good fit for our kids across the board in all activities," Andersen said. "The competitive line would be fairly equal."
The Mason City School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the school district administration building.
