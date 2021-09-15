Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame celebrates 2020, 2021 classes

Friday night was an important night for the Mason City athletic program.

The Mason City football team earned a shutout 35-0 win over visiting Charles City in the first meeting between the two programs in 29 years. The win was also the first of the season for the Mohawks.

For alumni, the halftime program was just as important as the play on the field.

The Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 during halftime of the game.

“It was great. It was something that you always hope for, that you might get it,” 2020 inductee Eldean Matheson told the Globe in 2020. “Luckily, I did and I was overjoyed.”

The Class of 2020 was honored first. Those inducted as part of the class included Matheson, Dick Adams, Jennifer (Welch) Farrell, Dick Garth and the 1965 football team.

The Class of 2021 was inducted next. Those inducted included Nichole (Carroll) Bechstein, Bob Okerstrom, Mark Salz, Michael Thorpe and the 2003 state champion shuttle hurdle relay team consisting of Bechstein, Daniell Hill, Kayla (Sautter) Wilson and Andrea (Sellers) Velzke.