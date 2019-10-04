The disappointment showed on the Mohawks' faces Friday night as the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at Mohawk Stadium.
The Mason City High School football team was on the wrong side of a lopsided 50-7 loss to Indianola on homecoming and had just dropped to 0-6 on the season.
But first-year Mohawks head coach Brandon Krusey was still upbeat. He didn't want to talk about the mistakes his young team made, but instead focused on the positives.
And despite the blowout, there were a few.
Like Jahmen Zimmerman's 52-yard touchdown run near the end of the first quarter after the offense read the blitz perfectly and provided Zimmerman with some running room. While the the touchdown was Mason City's only score of the night and brought the Mohawks within 14-7, it was a positive.
Another was when Zimmerman blocked an Indianola punt and Reid Johnson recovered at the Indians' 19 yard line with just over 4 minutes left in the first half to put the Mohawks in good position to cut into the 29-7 lead.
While the Mohawks couldn't capitalize, it was still a positive step for the young team.
And then there was Carter Thomas' interception and 10 yard run back on Indianola's first possession of the second half that could have changed the momentum of the game with Mason City down 36-7.
Krusey thinks these were all steps in the right direction.
"We are getting better despite what the scoreboard shows tonight," he said. "While we made way too many mental mistakes tonight, we took some positive steps."
Zimmerman was a bright spot for the Mohawks on Friday night with his 52-yard TD and his blocked punt. While the junior had the long run for Mason City's only score, he also gained positive yards against a tough Indianola defense and led the Mohawks with 60 yards on six carries.
He was also in on a lot of tackles.
"Jahmen played amazing tonight," Krusey said. "He's been the heartbeat of this team. He had a nice ball game, despite the score."
You have free articles remaining.
Things didn’t start well for the Mohawks when Mason City quarterback James Jennings threw an interception on the second play of the game to turn over the ball.
The Indians (4-2) marched 44 yards in nine plays to score the game’s first touchdown at 7:19 in the first quarter. The Indians’ Brennan Meachum powered the ball in from the 1 yard line for the touchdown. The point after gave Indianola a 7-0.
Mason City couldn’t mount a drive on its second possession and had to punt the ball away, and after Indianola failed to move the ball, the Indians had to punt with just over 1 minute left to play.
On the Mohawks’ first play, a low snap was fumbled and the Indians’ Miles Berg recovered at the 18 yard line. One play later, Indianola quarterback Brayden Wineman hit Blake Kennedy for an 18-yard TD strike. The PAT gave the Indians a 14-0 lead with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.
Mason City came right back, and on the second play of the possession the Mohawks read the blitz and Zimmerman ran right up the middle, made one defender miss and scampered 52 yards for Mason City’s first score with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.
Indianola made it 21-7 at the 11:55 mark of the second quarter when Kael Kolarik ran it in from the 5 yard line after the Indians marched 70 yards in four plays.
The Indians scored a touchdown and later tackled Mason City junior punter Eric Lensing in the end zone for a safety to take a 29-7 lead with 5:27 in the half.
After stopping the Mohawks after Zimmerman's blocked punt, the Indians came right back and made it 36-7 on a 49-yard touchdown strike from Wireman to Peyton Boozell at 3:08 of the second quarter. The PAT made it 36-7, which was the halftime score.
The Indians made it 43-7 when John McGinnis blocked a Mason City punt and covered it up in the end zone for the touchdown with 2:56 left in the third quarter.
The Indians scored their final touchdown with 7:41 left in the game to go up 50-7, which was the margin of victory.
Two Mohawk drives stalled without any more points being scored.
Senior Chris Keller finished with 26 yards on 12 carries for the Mohawks, while junior Ben Amundson had 34 yards on five carries.
"We have three weeks to improve and get better and I think we can do that," Krusey said. "We've made some strides, but we have a lot of ground to make up. These boys won't quit trying."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.