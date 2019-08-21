The fall sports season will get rolling Friday at Mason City High School at the Mohawk Fall Athletics Kick-off.
The event is sponsored by the Mohawk Booster Club and will feature an intrasquad volleyball scrimmage in the main gym at 5 p.m., as well as a 7 p.m. football scrimmage against Forest City.
Both teams will open their seasons next week. The volleyball team's first game is at home on Aug. 27, against Des Moines East. The football team opens play on August 30, in a road game against Fort Dodge.
"In between that time, we've got a variety of things going on," Mason City athletic director Barry Andersen said. "We will have a dunk-tank that will have coaches, other staff members, and administrators in there."
In addition to the dunk tanks, there will be bouncy houses for children to use set up by the football fields.
"It is a family event," Andersen said. "We hope to bring everybody in the community together in support of Mohawk athletics."
During the football scrimmage, the school will introduce the athletes from all of the fall sports teams. Admission to the event is free, but the school said that it would be accepting donations of Gatorade, and gently-used sports equipment such as cleats, baseball bats, etc., to help out prospective athletes that can't afford to buy equipment.
"Whatever it is, donate that. We may have some athletes that don’t have the means to purchase items for that," Andersen said. "That could definitely help them out, and make that not a barrier for them going out for athletics."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.