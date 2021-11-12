Mason City cheer team wins second straight school fight song title at state cheer

The Mason City cheer team picked up right where it left off a season ago.

After earning three first place finishes in the 2020 state cheer competition last year, the squad earned another first place finish last Saturday at the Jacobson Exhibition Center in Des Moines.

Mason City earned a top finish in the school fight song (virtual), beating out 11 other Class 4A teams in the process. Its the second consecutive first place finish in the school fight song category.

"It was really exciting the first year to experience that for the first time," junior Brooklyn Arndt said. "The second time, just keeping our title – that was really exciting."

Outside of the top finish in the fight song, the Mohawks also finished seventh out of 10 teams in the Class 4A cheer dance.

The team has been practicing since June, and has made significant strides since then, according to coach Janna Arndt.

Janna says the team wasn't able to practice as much in September and early October due to some sickness that wasn't COVID-19-related and a couple of injuries.

"They responded really well," Janna said. "We have a great bunch of girls this year. They're actually a joy and a pleasure to coach and to watch."

The majority of the 2020 cheer competition was done virtually, due to COVID-19, by recording the performances and sending it in to be judged.

This year, some of the categories were recorded virtually, and some were performed in-person.

Mason City recorded a video of its school fight song performance on Oct. 4 and sent it in on Oct. 6. The team waited for nearly a month before finding out the results.

However, the coaches found out the team would place in the top five a week before the in-person competition.

"We kept it from them, because we wanted it to be a big surprise," Janna said. "They called number five and then called number four. They started looking around like, 'uh oh.' There was not a third place, there was two second places, technically."

"After they called those, I think they had figured it out pretty much," Janna continued. "They started looking towards us. When they said their name, they started jumping up and down like crazy. They were pretty happy."

Janna and Brooklyn both say they're proud of the girls and hope to continue to win state championships in the future.

Outside of Mason City, St. Ansgar placed sixth in the Class 1A timeout division and seventh in the Class 1A group stunt. Northwood-Kensett also placed fifth in the Class 1A group stunt, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished ninth in the Class 2A timeout.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

