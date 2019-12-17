The Mason City boys basketball team dropped its third straight game on Monday night, as the Mohawks fell to Urbandale 65-42 score.
The two teams were close at halftime, with the J-Hawks holding a slim 22-20 lead. But a disastrous defensive second half for the Mohawks led to the loss, as Urbandale out-scored Mason City 65-42.
Brandon Shipman led the Mohawks in scoring with 15 points, while senior Austin Richardson had a team-high six rebounds.
Mason City will play on Friday against Southeast Polk.
Boys basketball
Northwood-Kensett 54, North Union 49: The Northwood-Kensett boys basketball team pulled off a close overtime win against North Union on Monday night, with the Vikings pulling out a 54-49 victory.
At halftime, the score stood at 21-20 in favor of the Vikings. In the third quarter, North Union scored 21 points to take a 10-point lead, but in the fourth, Northwood-Kensett outscored the Warriors, 12-3 to tie the game. With overtime, the Vikings scored 10 points to pull out the five-point win.
Junior Caden Roberts led the team with 18 points, and also collected 10 rebounds. Junior TJ Whitelow led the team with 14 rebounds.
Northwood-Kensett will play at Newman Catholic on Friday.
Nashua-Plainfield 66, St. Ansgar 63: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team came up just short against Nashua-Plainfield on Monday night, falling to the Huskies by a 66-63 score, despite a 22-point fourth quarter from the Saints' offense.
The two teams went into halftime in a 25-25 tie, but a 26-point third quarter by the Huskies gave them a 10-point lead. The 22-point fourth quarter brought the team to within three points, but the Saints fell to 2-3 with the loss.
St. Ansgar will play at West Fork on Friday.
Emmetsburg 41, West Hancock 28: The West Hancock basketball team fell to Emmetsburg by 13 points on Monday night, as the Eagles managed just 13 points in the first half, and 15 in the second half.
Junior Tanner Thompson scored 10 points, and also collected a team-high eight rebounds in the game. Junior Cayson Barnes collected a team-high eight rebounds.
West Hancock will play again on Friday at Forest City.
Girls basketball
Urbandale 68, Mason City 60: The Mason City girls basketball team fell by eight points to Urbandale on Monday night, as a 21-point fourth quarter was not enough to overcome a late-game deficit.
In the first quarter, the Mohawks got out to a 20-18 lead, but by halftime the two squads were deadlocked at 33-33. In the third quarter, the J-Hawks outscored the Mohawks 18-6, taking a lead that the Mohawks could not overcome, as they tell to 5-2 with the 68-60 lead.
Senior Anna Deets led the team with 25 points, while Jada Williams was second, with 13.
"A tough 3rd quarter where we struggled to score and gave up some easy baskets was our downfall," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We battled to the end and cut the lead to three late but couldn't quite get over the hump."
Mason City will play Southeast Polk on Friday night.
North Union 58, Northwood-Kensett 25: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team got blown out by North Union on Monday night, as the Warriors outscored the Vikings in the first quarter, 24-0, and held them to just three points in the fourth, en route to a 58-25 victory.
Senior Clara Davidson led the team with nine points in the loss, while Ruthie Conlin had a team-high seven rebounds. The loss dropped Northwood-Kensett to 1-5 on the season. The Vikings will play on Friday at Newman Catholic.
St. Ansgar 62, Nashua-Plainfield 34: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team earned a decisive victory on Monday night against Nashua-Plainfield, as the the Saints beat the Huskies, 62-34.
The Saints got off to a quick start, outscoring Nashua-Plainfield in the first quarter, by a 20-4 score.
Junior Hali Anderson led the team with 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting, and also managed four steals. Junior Brooklyn Hackbart scored 11 points, and also collected a team-high 14 rebounds.
The Saints improved to 4-1 on the season with the win. They will play on Friday, at West Fork.
West Hancock 65, Emmetsburg 53: The West Hancock girls basketball team kept its perfect record with a 65-53 victory over Emmetsburg on Monday, and watched its star player put up a spectacular performance. Junior Rachel Leerar scored 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting, with seven free throws, leading the Eagles to their sixth straight win to begin the year. In the fourth quarter, the game tilted in West Hancock's favor, as the Eagles outscored the E-Hawks 17-5 to secure the 12-point victory.
West Hancock played again on Tuesday night against North Iowa. Results were not known at press-time.
Wrestling
CENTRAL SPRINGS ROUND ROBIN
Three area teams participated in the Central Springs Round Robin Wrestling tournament, with Central Springs, Newman Catholic, and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura all going it.
For Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, several wrestlers put up solid finishes. AJ Tusha finished fourth overall in the 120 pound division, scoring 12 team points. Drew Furst placed second in the 126-pound division, contributing 24 points. At 145 pounds, Luke Brown finished at 5-0 for the win, scoring 28 points. Adam Heflin scored 15 points with a third-place in the 170 pound division. At 182, Nick Billings placed third and scored 15 points. Finally, Sam Dodd and Cole Dakin placed third and second in the 195 and 285 weight class, respectively.
Four Central Springs wrestlers won their respective weight classes. At 120, Clayton McDonough improved to 14-0 with five wins for the overall victory. Bryce McDonough and Brock Mathers each won, at 126 and 132 respectively. At 152 pounds, Kaden Jacobsen scored 30 team points and won his weight class.
