Mason City basketball games postponed
Mason City High School's scheduled Friday night basketball games against Marshalltown have been postponed, due to inclement weather in the central part of the state.

Both the boys' and girls' basketball games have been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 13 at Mason City High School. 

