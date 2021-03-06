 Skip to main content
Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021
Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021

The Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame will add five new members to its ranks in 2021, with four individuals and one relay team making the cut out of 52 total nominations. 

The 2021 class will be officially inducted at halftime of Mason City's home opener football game this fall, along with the Class of 2020. 

2021 Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees

• Nicole (Carroll) Bechstein - Track and Field

• Bob Okerstrom - Track and Field

• Mark Salz - Football

• Mike Thorpe - Basketball, Track and Field

• 2003 Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay Team- Nicole (Carroll) Bechstein, Danielle Hill, Andrea (Sellers) Velzke, Kayla (Sautter) Wilson

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

