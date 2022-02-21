Mason City announces athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Three individuals and two teams compose the five-member Mason City Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The HOF selection committee elected the members of the class in a recent meeting.

Two of them are intertwined in runner Barry Brandt and coach Dave Long. Brandt was a member of the state champion cross country teams for Mason City in 1972 and 73. He was the first Mason City runner to cross the finish line during the '73 state meet.

Long was a longtime head cross country and track coach for Mason City. He led it to those two cross country titles and coached 30 individual and relay state champions during his 13-year tenure.

Dan Delaney is the the third individual. He was the longtime Director of Athletics for Mason City for over two decades before retiring in 2007.

Mason City inducted its 1942 Mason City football team that went 8-0-1 during the season. The tie was against the public school champion in Chicago, Lindbolm High School.

That '42 team outscored its opponents 247-39.

The final member of the five-person class was the 1972 Mason City baseball team that doubled up by winning a state title in the spring and summer seasons.

It claimed the spring championship at its home diamond of Roosevelt Field by beating Decorah 6-5. That was also the final year in which the state of Iowa had a spring championship.

Later that summer, Mason City triumphed over Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3-2 in a nine-inning thriller. Coach Elmer Starr led Mason City to a 29-3 record that summer and it allowed three total runs during the postseason.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

