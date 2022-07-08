Mason City AD Johnson leaving for same post at Iowa City High

When Tracy Johnson became the Activities Director at Mason City High School two years ago, he made one thing clear.

He'll be in Mason City for as long as possible unless two AD jobs open up: West Des Moines Valley or Iowa City High.

"Valley, where I taught and coached for 18 years," Johnson said. "City High, I know the football coach Mitch Moore real well. I like the culture he creates."

So when the Little Hawks job opened up, Johnson jumped at the chance.

City High officially hired Johnson to be its new Activities Director starting in early August. His final day for Mason City is in late July.

"When that job comes open, it doesn't come open very often," Johnson said. "I felt that I had to throw my hat in the ring and see what happens. I knew I was going to apply for it."

The process to hire Johnson was very swift.

He interviewed for the job last Wednesday. He left at about noon and had lunch in Iowa City with his son, who is about to be a senior at the University of Iowa.

An hour later, City High called Johnson and offered him the job. There wasn't much hesitation to say yes.

"This is a pinnacle job, in my opinion," Johnson said. "I just couldn't say no. I know timing wise they want to make a quick decision."

His tenure at Mason City was short-lived. Still, Johnson does believe he made an impact.

He played a role in the fundraising aspect for the new weight room and natatorium that is expected to be ready by the fall. He was one of the many pushing for a new conference to get schools like Mason City out of the Central Iowa Metropolitan League.

The new Iowa Alliance Conference will begin with fall sports in a couple of months.

He felt he was a consistent presence at any and all activities for the Riverhawks. In the same breath, he does wish he could have done more.

"It is tough to leave here," he said. "I've never been at a basketball game in a full gym at Mason City High School (in) my two years. Perfect timing for me, I got to do the fun stuff."

Johnson was told that the Little Hawks are in the early stages of building a new weight room and in a couple of years, are going to enter discussions about updating the football field.

All of that, plus the ability to be in one of the largest 5A/4A conferences in the Mississippi Valley, made the job very appealing.

"I'm excited," Johnson said. "They weren't like 'Hey come start tomorrow' they were like 'Take care of Mason City first.'"

He is unsure if his job has been posted online yet. Regardless of who takes over, Johnson believes they are stepping into a good situation with a lot of actions for growth over the coming years.

"I feel where we're at, and the relationships I was able to build, I am satisfied with what I did here," he said.

He is excited for the new opportunity. He figured a job like this won't come open again, so he took a leap of faith and netted the opportunity of a lifetime starting next month.

And Johnson will get to see his oldest son more consistently as he prepares to graduate as a Hawkeye, an added bonus.

"He made a comment that he's going to get dinner three nights a week," Johnson said. "I said 'As long as I can use your laundry room, I don't care.'"