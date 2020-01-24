Local wrestlers advance to second day of girls state wrestling tournament

A few other wrestlers competed at the tournament for the Green Devils. Karlie Wagner lost her first round match at 113 pounds, and then fell again in the consolation round. Wagner lost on fall at 4:35 to Shaylee Sanders of Lewis Central.

Katelyn Johnson lost her first match at 120 pounds, then won her first consolation match. She eventually lost again, this time to Starr Kirk of Anamosa.

Azure Christensen fell in the second round, losing to Anna Sondall of Boone in a fall at 1:11. Ainsley Dodd beat Maddie Jansen of Waverly-Shell Rock on a fall in 37 seconds, and then lost in the second to Laura Kipusu of West Des Moines Valley on a fall.

Charles City

Charles City’s No. 5-ranked Marissa Gallup made quick work of her opponent at 106 pounds, pinning Iowa City West wrestler Marissa Goodale in just 13 seconds to advance to the third round.

At 120 pounds, No. 4-ranked Kiki Connell beat Hannah Reel by fall at 2:30. Connell did not advance to the quarters though, losing in the third round to Kadence Pape of MFL MarMac by a 3-2 decision.