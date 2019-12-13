For nearly three quarters on Friday, the undefeated West Fork boys basketball team looked to be in trouble against a much improved Newman Catholic squad.
When it mattered most in the fourth quarter, though, the Warhawk experience took over as West Fork outscored the Knights 26-11 over the final eight minutes to pull out a 69-60 win in Top of Iowa Conference East Division action.
“Newman did a nice job,” Warhawks coach Frank Schnoes said. “We weren’t very patient for much of the game.”
Both teams came out hot from the field, but the Knights were able to sustain the momentum as they built a double-digit advantage midway through the second quarter.
Newman maintained that lead well into the third quarter and still had a six-point lead entering the fourth, but West Fork went on a 25-6 run through much of the final quarter.
The West Fork offense, which had relied heavily on Kayden Ames and Brayden Vold over the first three quarters, started to get some strong contributions from Ian Lathan and Jakob Washington in the second half.
Ames and Vold accounted for 25 of West Fork’s 27 first-half points, but when Schnoes needed the extra offense the most, Latham and Washington combined for 26 second-half points.
The Warhawks helped themselves with just two second-half turnovers.
You have free articles remaining.
Vold and Ames finished with 20 points apiece to lead West Fork.
Washington added 15 and Latham 12.
Sam Kratz made his first seven field-goal attempts and led Newman with 20.
Noah Hamilton, a freshman forward, added 12 for the Knights while sophomore Eli Brinkley had 10.
“I feel bad for the boys,” Knights coach Jerry Gatton said. “Our inexperience showed.”
West Fork (5-0, 3-0) travels to Central Springs for a conference matchup on Tuesday.
Newman (2-3, 2-3) looks to even its record on Tuesday when it plays host to Rockford.
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 1
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 2
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 3
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 4
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 5
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 6
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 7
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 8
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 9
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 10
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 11
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 12
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 13
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 14
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 15
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 16
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 17
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 18
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 19
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.