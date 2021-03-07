Lantz: North Iowa's sports curse is gone

North Iowa, your nightmare is over.
If you heard the sound of trumpets echoing through the air last week and witnessed people crying tears of joy in the streets, it was for one reason. The curse has been lifted from North Iowa sports.
In other words, I’m leaving.
I can’t tell you how many teams and athletes from this area have seen their fortunes go into the gutter because of my presence. In my very first column last April, I detailed several examples of The Curse of Shane in action. Scores of people I have profiled quickly had their seasons end, performances suffer, and the magic seemingly drain from their hands as if I was a real-life Monstar from the movie “Space Jam.”
It’s not a purposeful thing that I do, I promise. After more than two years of witnessing it happen over and over, I am convinced that I have either offended a warlock with the power to hex all who cross my path, or maybe my office chair sits on top of a cursed burial ground, “Poltergeist”-style.
In my two years here, I have left behind a trail of destruction that could probably be seen from the International Space Station. The wreckage of crushed hopes that I have caused casts of plume of smoke high and dense enough to change weather patterns in Eastern Europe.
Recently, the curse reared its horrible head during the wrestling postseason. I wrote a series of profiles about local wrestlers who seemed to be on a path to the state tournament, and all of them lost, the very day those articles ran. During this past fall sports season, every football and volleyball team that I was responsible for covering in the playoffs lost, while multiple teams that my fellow Globe sportswriter Gunnar Davis covered went all the way.
But your lives are almost free of this wretched hex. As I mentioned last week on social media, I have decided to take a job offer to be the assistant sports editor at the Sioux City Journal. It was an offer I couldn’t turn down, but leaving Mason City is still a bit bittersweet.
When I came to North Iowa from Seattle, I brought with me the Polar Vortex of 2019. After my teeth stopped chattering and I scraped the ice from my insides, I quickly fell in love with the sporting landscape in this area. I covered games in many small towns and hamlets, and I am thankful for every person that ever said a kind word to me, even as I brought with me the end of your teams’ championship dreams.
A few teams managed to win titles in spite of me, including the 2019 Newman Catholic baseball and West Hancock football teams. Three area wrestlers, Osage’s Spencer Mooberry, West Fork’s Kale Petersen, and West Hancock’s Tate Hagen won titles with me in attendance, accomplishments for which they should be given two gold medals and a handshake with the President.
They all provided their fan bases, and local sportswriter, with plenty of fond memories to look back on in future years.
As I wrap up my time here, I have to say a deep and heartfelt thank you. All of the teams and athletes that have put up with my probing and sometimes ridiculous questions, you are to be admired. I hope I managed to tell some stories that you liked, or at least didn’t hate too much.
Many of you know that my ultimate goal is to cover Major League baseball. The baseball players I have written about in the past two years share a version of that dream, but their goal is to be on the field. With my lack of athleticism, my dream job still keeps me in a comfy chair.
I hope that someday as I sit in an MLB press box, I look down at my scorebook and see a name that says “Hometown-Mason City, Iowa” next to it. With the amount of talent that comes out of this region, it could very well happen.
When that moment comes, it will put a smile on my face.
But I know that that poor player will then have the worst day of their career as I sit there, thinking back to my time in this wonderful place.
Thanks again, North Iowa. I’ll see you down the road.
