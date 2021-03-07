Lantz: North Iowa's sports curse is gone

They all provided their fan bases, and local sportswriter, with plenty of fond memories to look back on in future years.

As I wrap up my time here, I have to say a deep and heartfelt thank you. All of the teams and athletes that have put up with my probing and sometimes ridiculous questions, you are to be admired. I hope I managed to tell some stories that you liked, or at least didn’t hate too much.

Many of you know that my ultimate goal is to cover Major League baseball. The baseball players I have written about in the past two years share a version of that dream, but their goal is to be on the field. With my lack of athleticism, my dream job still keeps me in a comfy chair.

I hope that someday as I sit in an MLB press box, I look down at my scorebook and see a name that says “Hometown-Mason City, Iowa” next to it. With the amount of talent that comes out of this region, it could very well happen.

When that moment comes, it will put a smile on my face.