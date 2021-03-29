Lake Mills’ Jim Boehmer honored as Iowa Athletic Director of the Year

“He’s just very detailed and very organized,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Kyle Menke said. “I’m not at all surprised that he won this award because of that commitment and that organization. He’s someone that definitely plans ahead and he’s very deserving of the honor.”

The job of athletic director can often be a thankless job. According to Boehmer, he’s missed many of his own kids’ games and family events for various games or meets.

However, he does enjoy his job.

“Really I just fell in love with it,” Boehmer said. “I’ve been at Lake Mills for my entire 30 year career at this point. It just quickly became home and I’ve always wanted to find new ways to try to help benefit the community. The AD role allows you to do that.”

When the boys basketball and wrestling teams both made trips to Wells Fargo Arena this winter, Boehmer relished in the moment and enjoyed “riding their coattails.”

“I feel like I get to be involved in a more integral and important role of every sports program, and to me that’s special,” Boehmer said. “Because I really appreciate the time and commitment that our coaches put in. To feel like I’m part of the coaching staff is very rewarding.”